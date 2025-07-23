Aadi Amavasai 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24. It is a significant new moon day observed in the Tamil month of Aadi (mid-July to mid-August). It holds deep spiritual importance among Tamil communities, especially in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. This day is dedicated to paying homage to one's ancestors through rituals known as Tarpanam or Shraddha. People believe that on Aadi Amavasai, the spirits of departed ancestors visit their descendants and bless them. Hence, it is considered highly auspicious to perform rites that offer peace and liberation to these souls. To celebrate the sacred festival, we bring you Aadi Amavasai 2025 greetings, WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, HD images and wallpapers that you can share on the new moon day. Sawan 2025 Dates in India As Per Purnimanta and Amanta Calendars: Check Shravan Start and End Dates in North, South and Western Regions.

Devotees gather at sacred riverbanks, seashores, or temple tanks like those at Rameswaram, Thiruvannamalai, and Kumbakonam to conduct these ceremonies. Special pujas are performed, sesame seeds and holy water are offered, and food is distributed to Brahmins and the needy. Fasting is commonly observed, and family members participate in these rituals with sincerity and devotion. The belief is that such offerings alleviate ancestral karma and bring prosperity and peace to the family. As you observe Aadi Amavasai 2025, share these Aadi Amavasai 2025 greetings, WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, HD images and wallpapers.

Beyond its spiritual value, Aadi Amavasai also signifies a cultural pause, a time of reflection, gratitude, and the continuation of family values. It serves as a reminder of one's roots and lineage, encouraging individuals to reconnect with tradition. The rituals promote unity in families and communities as people gather to honour the lives and sacrifices of those who came before. Observing Aadi Amavasai brings not just spiritual merit but emotional fulfilment, making it one of the most revered occasions in the Tamil calendar.

