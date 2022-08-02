Aadi Perukku is a Tamil monsoon festival that is marked on the eighteenth day of the Tamil month of Adi. The occasion celebrates prosperity and fertility that marks the onset of the wet weather season in Tamil Nadu. Aadi Perukku is a thanksgiving festival dedicated to mother nature for everything we have received from her. Also known as Pathinettam Perukku, the occasion falls in the month favourable for rooting, sowing, and planting seeds and further vegetation forms. Farmers also join in celebrating this auspicious day as they rely on nature and water for their livelihood. The term Pathinettam Perukku comes from two words, ' Padinettu', which means 'eighteen', and 'Perukku', which implies 'rising.' According to the Tamil Calendar, Aadi Perukku 2022 will be observed on Wednesday, 3 August. Date, Meaning, Significance and Celebrations Related to Tamil Monsoon Festival.

Aadi Perukku Religious Practices & Significance

During the Aadi month, the water levels of river basins, water tanks, well, and lakes significantly rise, heralding the onset of the Monsoon season in the South Indian states. The festival of Aadi Perukku thus celebrates the water's life-sustaining properties and is dedicated to all the perennial river basins of Tamil Nadu and main lakes' water source areas. Women do the long-established water rituals of the Pathinettam Perukku festival to honour nature. The water rituals are performed on the banks of the rivers and are associated with fertility and reproduction. Netizens Share Greetings, Photos, Messages and Wallpapers Celebrating Tamil Monsoon Festival.

On the day of Aadi Perukku, unmarried girls and married females begin their day by offering rice cuisine and flowers to Goddess Parvati. They perform customs on the riverbank by taking a dip in the waters. Some devotees keep a lamp made up of rice flour and jaggery on mango leaves and then adore them with auspicious thread, flowers, and turmeric. Followed by these traditions, a special puja is followed by a feast with 'payasam' prepared with Coconut milk and Vadai. The occasion is also observed by farmers who pray for intermittent supply for a good harvest.

