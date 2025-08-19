Aja Ekadashi 2025 is celebrated on Tuesday, August 19. It is a sacred fasting day observed during the Bhadrapada month's Krishna Paksha (waning moon phase), typically in August or September. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, it holds immense spiritual significance for devotees seeking liberation from sins and past karma. According to the Brahma Vaivarta Purana, even the great King Harishchandra regained his lost kingdom and family after observing the Aja Ekadashi fast with complete devotion. Fasting on this day, along with prayer, chanting of Vishnu mantras, and acts of charity, is believed to bring inner purification and pave the way toward moksha (spiritual liberation). As you observe Aja Ekadashi 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Aja Ekadashi images, Happy Aja Ekadashi 2025 wallpapers, Lord Vishnu photos and festival status messages you can download and share with all your loved ones as greetings for the day. Aja Ekadashi 2025 Vrat Katha: Know Legend, Mythological Story, Shubh Muhurat and Significance To Worship Lord Vishnu on the Auspicious Day.

On the occasion of Aja Ekadashi, it is a heartfelt tradition among devotees to share greetings and blessings with loved ones. These wishes often express the hope for peace, prosperity, and spiritual strength. Whether it’s a simple “Wishing you a blissful Aja Ekadashi” or a more thoughtful message like “May Lord Vishnu bless you with purity of heart and peace of mind,” these greetings carry deep emotional and spiritual value. In temples and communities, people greet one another after the morning or evening prayers, spreading positive energy and devotion. Aja Ekadashi 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Lord Vishnu Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Sacred Fasting Day.

Aja Ekadashi 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers

Lord Vishnu Wallpapers For Aja Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Aja Ekadashi 2025 Wishes and Greetings

Aja Ekadashi Wishes For WhatsApp Status (Photo Credits: File Image)

Aja Ekadashi 2025 Messages and Quotes

Aja Ekadashi Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Aja Ekadashi 2025 Photos and Status

Aja Ekadashi Wishes in Sanskrit and Hindi (File Image)

Aja Ekadashi 2025 Banners and Posters

Aja Ekadashi 2025 Wallpapers (File Image)

In the digital age, social media and messaging apps are also used to share Ekadashi quotes, devotional images, and personal blessings. Greeting others on Aja Ekadashi honours tradition and strengthens bonds of faith and goodwill. It’s a way of collectively seeking divine grace, reminding each other of the day’s spiritual importance. Whether through words, prayers, or silent blessings, the act of greeting on Aja Ekadashi becomes a beautiful expression of shared devotion and the collective journey toward inner peace and divine connection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).