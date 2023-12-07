Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious occasion that is celebrated by devotees of Lord Ganesha with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. Every month on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi, devotees observe a fast for Lord Ganesha. This fast is known as Sankashti. The Sankashti Vrat that happens in the month of Margashirsha is called Akhurtha Sankashti Chaturthi. This year, Akhuratha Sankashti 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The moonrise timing on Sankashti Day is 08:02 PM. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 09:43 AM on December 30 and will end at 11:55 AM on December 31, 2023. Scroll down to find the Akhuratha Sankashti 2023 date, Akhuratha Sankashti puja vidhi, Akhuratha Sankashti timings and the significance of the day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Vivah Panchami 2023 Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat: Know the Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Date

Akhuratha Sankashti 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Akhuratha Sankashti 2023 Timings and Shubh Muhurat

The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 09:43 AM on December 30 and will end at 11:55 AM on December 31, 2023.

The moonrise timings on Sankashti Day is 08:02 PM.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Rituals

On the day of Akhuratha Sankashti, devotees start the day by taking a bath and wearing clean clothes. They prepare for the puja by cleaning the house and the puja area.

A photo of Ganesha is placed on a clean altar or platform decorated with flowers and garlands.

The puja begins with the chanting of sacred mantras dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees may recite the Ganesha Atharvashirsha or other Ganesha stotras while performing the puja.

Offer modak, fruits, coconut, jaggery, honey, and other sweets to Lord Ganesha and also some durva grass and tulsi leaves.

Aarti is performed along with several devotional songs to honour and praise Lord Ganesha.

Devotees listen to or recite the vrat that highlights the importance of observing the Sankashti Chaturthi fast and seeking Ganesha's blessings.

The fast is broken only after sighting of the moon. After the puja, the prasad is distributed among family members and others.

Rangoli For Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2023

Beautiful Rangoli Pattern For Sankashti Chaturthi

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Significance

Akhuratha Sankashti fast holds great significance for devotees of Lord Ganesha who perform special puja rituals to seek the blessings of Ganpati for prosperity, success, and the removal of obstacles from their lives. This fast is observed by people to get success and fortune in life. Devotees believe that by observing this fast, all pains, sufferings and obstacles are eliminated. Durga Peeth and Akhurath Maha Ganapati are worshipped on this day.

