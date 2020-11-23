Akshay Navami also known as Amla Navami is celebrated on the Navami date on the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Akshay Navami 2020 falls on November 23. Devotees worship Amla, the gooseberry tree and seek blessings of Goddess Lakshmi on the observance. It falls two days before Dev Uthani Ekadashi and as per the beliefs, on the day of Akshaya Navami, the Satya Yuga began due to which the day is also known as Satya Yugadi. Ahead of Akshay Navami 2020, we bring to you wishes and messages to send on the observance. It also includes Akshay Navami 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers for free download online. You can wish your loved ones on the observance by sending these WhatsApp Stickers, Amla Navami HD wallpapers, Facebook Greetings, HD Images, Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the festival. Akshaya Navami: Impressive Health Benefits of Amla or Indian Gooseberries You Must Know on Amla Navmi.

Every year, devotees from different parts of the country visit Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. They perform Parikrama on the day of Akshaya Navami. According to beliefs, the Parikrama of Mathura-Vrindavan during Akshaya Navami is considered to be auspicious. On this day, people engage in daan punya or acts of charity. It is believed that the auspicious work like charity, worship, devotion, service etc. is done as their virtue is attained for many births.

Akshaya Navami Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Amla Ka Ped Rakhe Aapko Swastha, Na Lage Aapko Koi Bhi Beemari, Amla Navami Ki Shubhkamnayein

Happy Amla Navami Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Aavla Navami Ki Shubhkamnayein

Happy Akshaya Navami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Aavla Navami Ka Vrat Aya Hai, Khushiyon Ki Saugaat Laya Hai. Aavla Navami Ki Shubhkamnayein

Happy Amla Navami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aavla Navami Ke Vrat Se Mitenge Saare Paap, Milenge Punya Aur Laabh, Vidhi Vidhan Se Vrat Karne Par Bhagwaan Karenge Beda Paar. Aavla Navami Ki Shubhkamnayein

Amla Navami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Aavla Navami Ki Shubhkamnayein

How to Download Akshaya Navami WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, you can use the medium to send messages and greetings. You can also download Akshaya Navami WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones on the occasion. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy festive season.

