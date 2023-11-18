Akshaya Navami is an auspicious day celebrated by the Hindu community across India. The day is also known as Amla Navami, where the amla tree is worshipped on this auspicious day. On this day, thousands of devotees throng the twin towers of Mathura-Vrindavan to earn good deeds in life. Akshaya Navami is observed on Shukla Navami day during Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is observed two days before Dev Uthani Ekadashi. This year, Akshaya Navami 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The day of Akshaya Navami is as significant as the day of Akshaya Tritiya. While Akshaya Tritiya is Treta Yugadi, the day when Treta Yuga out of four Yugas began, Akshaya Navami is Satya Yugadi. Scroll down to learn more about Akshaya Navami 2023 date, Akshaya Navami 2023 timings and shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and the significance of the auspicious day. Amla Navami Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Wishes and Instagram Photos to Send on Akshaya Navami.

Akshaya Navami 2023 Date

Akshaya Navami 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Akshaya Navami 2023 Timings

The Akshaya Navami Purvahna Time will be from 05:58 AM to 11:26 AM on November 21. The duration will be 5 Hours and 27 minutes.

The Navami Tithi will begin at 03:16 AM on November 21 and end at 01:09 AM on November 22, 2023. Wish Happy Akshaya Navami With Messages and Greetings To Celebrate Satya Yugadi.

Akshaya Navami Rituals

On the day of Akshaya Navami, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Devotees should sit under the amla tree in the east direction and begin the puja rituals for Akshaya Navami.

They should offer water and raw milk on the roots of the amla tree, along with, flowers, fruits, and sweets.

A diya is lit along with performing the holy thread tied around the tree seven times by reciting amla Navami Katha and Binayak Katha.

Devotees then take seven rounds around the tree while performing the puja.

Akshaya Navami Significance

The day of Akshaya Navami holds great significance as it is believed that Satya Yuga began on this day. Hence, Akshaya Navami day is also known as Satya Yugadi, and it is very significant for all sorts of Daan-Punya activities. As the name Akshaya suggests, the reward of doing any charitable or devotional activities on this day would never fade and would benefit the person not only in this life but also in the next birth.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

