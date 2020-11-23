The auspicious occasion of Amla Navami is here. Devotees gear up to worship amala tree to celebrate the festival of Akshaya Navami. It is a significant observation among the Hindus and India, and many believe that on this day, Satya Yuga began and this is why, the festival is also known as Satya Yugadi. In West Bengal, on the same day, Jagaddhatri Puja is observed, when the Goddess Jagatdhatri is worshipped. To make the auspicious day even more special, we bring you Amla Navami 2020 greetings and Akshaya Navami messages. These HD images, photos, and Akshaya Navami 2020 wishes are useful in terms of sending festival greetings to your near ones through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. In addition, we also bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers that will make the exchange of Amla Navami wishes a lot more fun.

Amla Navami 2020 is on November 23, and the festival day has a lot of importance and significance attached to it. Devotees would wake up early in the morning, take a bath, clean the place where Amla tree is located and worship the plant to seek blessings. Once the puja is performed, people share Akshaya Navami greetings to each other to celebrate the festival. Check out our latest collection of Amla Navami 2020 wishes, Facebook messages, greetings, HD images, and Instagram photos to celebrate Akshaya Navami.

Amla Navami 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion, Wishing You All Prosperity and Success! Happy Akshaya Navami.

Amla Navami 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aavla Navami Ka Vrat Aya Hai, Khushiyon Ki Saugaat Laya Hai. Aavla Navami Ki Shubhkamnayein

Amla Navami 2020 Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aavla Navami Ke Vrat Se Mitenge Saare Paap, Milenge Punya Aur Laabh, Vidhi Vidhan Se Vrat Karne Par Bhagwaan Karenge Beda Paar. Aavla Navami Ki Shubhkamnayein

Amla Navami 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aavla Navami Ki Shubhkamnayein

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

The facebook-owned app, WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers and cute images to make festivals and events special. WhatsApp stickers are available in both android and iOS platforms. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We wish you and your family members good health and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami.

