Anzac Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: Know About 104th Anniversary of National Day of Remembrance in Australia and New Zealand

Anzac Day 2020: The event of Anzac Day is a National Remembrance Day in Australia and New Zealand, which is observed annually. The acronym ‘Anzac’ is formed from “Australian and New Zealand Army Corps”. The Anzac Day is observed to commemorate the role of Australians and New Zealanders, ‘who served in wars, and sacrificed their lives for their country’. This will be the 104th anniversary of the international event. It is considered to be one of the most revered public events in both countries. If you want to know more about Anzac Day 2020, its date, history, and significance, then you can find them all here.

Anzac Day 2020 Date

The observance of Anzac Day, like every year, will take place on April 25 this year, which will fall on Saturday this time around. The first Anzac Day event took place in the year 1916 and has been observed every year, since then. It is considered as an important time to remember those who laid down their lives in the conflicts over the years. So, what is its history? World Penguin Day 2020: Date, Significance to Raise Awareness About These Adorable Tux-Wearing Aquatic Birds.

What is the History of Anzac Day?

The historic event dated back to World War I. On April 25, 1915, an Allied powers’ expedition (a team of Australian and New Zealand soldiers, popularly known as Anzacs), set out a mission to capture the Gallipoli Peninsula, in Ottoman Turkey.

The Gallipoli campaign, as it is widely known, was a mission planned by ANZACs to allow Allied powers’ ships to pass through the Dardanelles – a strait that connects Sea of Marmara with Aegean and Mediterranean, and allows passage to the Black Sea – and attack the Ottoman Turkey, eventually knocking them out of the war. This would have given them direct access to Constantinople (present-day Istanbul). But what happened?

Of what was meant to be a surprise attack by the Anzacs, it turned out to be a stalemate due to the strong resistance shown by Ottoman Turkish troops. The fight carried on for eight months, and it resulted in heavy casualties on both sides. The Anzacs couldn’t succeed in their attempt of freeing the Dardanelles. By the end of the year, the death count of the Allied forces was totalled at 56,000, of which nearly 9,000 were Australians, and nearly 3,000 were New Zealanders.

What is the Significance of Anzac Day?

The Gallipoli campaign was the Anzacs’ first expedition in the First World War. The news of the events that took place in the Gallipoli campaign had a substantial impact on people back home. Australians and New Zealanders were gushing with patriotism and had profound feelings for all those who sacrificed their lives in the event.

The attack by the Anzacs troops is considered to be one of the bravest attempts in Australia and New Zealand’s history. In both countries, people display a lot of respect for the war dead and pay rich tributes on Anzac Day.

The event of Anzac Day commemorates the bravery, valour, heroism, and sacrifice of the soldiers from both the countries, who laid their lives in the gutsy campaign. Over the years, the Anzac Day has become a Remembrance Day for all the soldiers who lost their lives on the line of duty and is not just limited to the brave attempt by the Anzacs’ troops at Gallipoli during the First World War.