Ashura, observed on 10th day of Muharram, falls on August 20 in India. The day of Ashura has historical and religious significance in context of Islam. Hence, a large sections of Muslims, especially Shia community, around the world observe Ashura. One of the key events that took place on Ashura is the martyrdom of Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed. Ashura is an occasion to recall Hussain and his sacrifices. Scroll down to get messages, shayari, quotes, images, WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status related to Imam Hussain that can be shared on Ashura. Is Muharram Celebrated as Festival? Why Do Muslims Self-Flagellate on Ashura? All FAQs Answered.

For those who don't know, Ashura is not a festival. It is the 10 day of Muharram, the first month in Islamic calendar. Ashura marks the day when Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his family members were martyred during the battle of Karbala against a tyrant Umayyad ruler Yazid. According to Islamic history, Hussain, who believed that Yazid was going against real teachings of Islam, refrained from pledging his allegiance to the leader, which eventually led to his death. The tragic event took place on 10th of Muharram (Ashura). Here are some messages, quotes, shayari, images, WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status recalling the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain. Ashura 2021 Roza: Sehri and Iftar Timings for Muharram Roza on August 20 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Ashura Shayari: Qatl-E-Hussain Asl Me Marg-E-Yazid Hai, Islam Zinda Hota Hai Har Karbala Ke Baad.

Ashura Message: Everyone Knows Dying After Death, but You (Hussain) Taught Us How To Live After Death.

Ashura Quote Reads: Jab Bhi Kabhi Zameer Ka Sauda Ho Doston, Qayam Raho Hussain Ke Inkaar Ki Tarha.

Ashura Shayari: Ashura Ajab Shaan Hai Hussain Tumhare Lashkar Ki, Kahan Se Dhoond Kar Lain Misal ASGHAR Ki, Sitara Ab Bhi Fajr Ka Udaas Hote Hai, Sunayi Deti Hai Ab Bhi Azaan Akbr Ki.

Ashura Message Reads: Din Rota Hai Raat Roti Hai, Har Momein Ki Zaaat Roti Hai, Jab Bhi Aata Hai Muharram Ka Mahina, Khuda Ki Kasam Ghum-E-Hussain Mein Saari Kainaat Roti Hai.

Ashura Quote Reads: "If I Had 72 Companions Like Husain, I Would Have Freed India in 24 Hours, From British." Mahatma Gandhi

On Ashura, Muslims remember Imam Hussain's martyrdom and hold special prayers. Shia Muslims mourn his death by self-flagellating. They cut themselves with swords, knives and sharp chains to emulate the suffering of Imam Hussain. Ashura also marks the day that Prophet Musa (Moses) was saved from the Pharaoh of Egypt by God.

