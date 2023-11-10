Ayurveda Day 2023 will be marked on November 10. This annual celebration is focused on promoting the traditional form of medicine in India and highlighting its impact on global health. Every year, the occasion of Dhanvantri Jayanti or Dhanteras is also celebrated as National Ayurveda Day, and the Government of India’s Ministry of AYUSH aims to spread awareness about the science behind Ayurveda, how it uses our traditional learnings to help safeguard one’s health and more. As we prepare to commemorate Ayurveda Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate National Ayurveda Day 2023, its significance and more. Ayurveda Day Will Be Celebrated in About 100 Countries This Year: Ayush Ministry.

When is National Ayurveda Day 2023?

National Ayurveda Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 10. This annual commemoration is marked on the occasion of Dhanteras or Dhanvantari Jayanti, according to the Hindu calendar. The first National Ayurveda Day was celebrated in 2016 and focused on raising awareness about the science behind Ayurveda and how it can help millions of people have a healthy life. TN Health Minister, Secy Participate in 8th National Ayurvedic Day Celebration, Urge People to Make Use of Ayurveda.

Significance of Ayurveda Day

Ayurveda is a traditional form of allied medicine that has been passed down for centuries. According to the Hindu scriptures (Puranas), Lord Dhanvantari - the God of Medicine - was the pioneer of Ayurveda. It is his teachings about this science that has been built upon - over several centuries. Even today, millions of Indians trust Ayurveda as their first source of medical treatment. The government also honours people who contributed to Ayurvedic treatment and research on Ayurveda Day with the 'National Dhanvantari Ayurveda Award' every year.

It is important to note that allopathic medicine is known to be the most effective and quick way to treat serious and life-threatening forms of ailments and diseases. However, Ayurveda, over the years, has helped people to have a better lifestyle and make healthier choices. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy National Ayurveda Day 2023!

