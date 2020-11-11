Balipratipada also called as Bali Padyami or Padva is one of the most significant days of Diwali. Usually the fourth fay of Deepavali celebrations, this time it is being celebrated on November 15 this year. It falls on Hindu month of Kartika and is the first day of the bright lunar fortnight. This day honours Vamana, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu who killed demon king Balindra or Mahabali. This day is also celebrated as Padwa in Hindu homes, a symbolic day that respects love between a husband and wife. Ahead of Balipratipada 2020, we tell you more about the shubh muhurat, puja rituals, legends and celebrations of the day. Happy Diwali 2020 in Advance Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Hike GIFs, Deepawali Messages, SMS and Greetings of Shubh Deepavali to Send Everyone.

Bali Pratipada 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Balipratipada falls on the first day of the Hindu lunar month Kartika and starts at the bright lunar fortnight. So this year the observance falls on November 15, Sunday. The shubh muhurat for Bali Puja is 3:19 PM to 5:27 PM as per Drikpanchang. The Pratipada Tithi Begins at 10:36 AM on Nov 15 and ends at 07:06 AM on Nov 16.

Legends of Bali Pratipada

Bali Pratipada is dedicated to demon king Balindra, famously called as Mahabali. King Balindra had a boon from Lord Vishnu which gave him a chance to rule the whole universe for a day. This is called the Bali Padyami. In this, Lord Bali acquired heaven from Lord Indra. To showcase his strength, he organised an Ashvamedha Yagna. Lord Vishnu attended this yagna in his dwarf form called Vamana. He asked Bali for a condition to get three steps on land. When King Bali agreed, Vamana grew in size and kept one step on earth, one on sky and when he did not have a third place, King Bali offered his head. King Bali was then sent to patalaloka and so he would not cause any trouble on Earth.

So this day celebrates the victory of Lord Vishnu in the Vamana Avatar over the demon-king Bali. It is said that as per the boon granted by Vishnu, he returns to earth once a year when he will be remembered and worshipped. This is the day of Bali Pratipada.

History and Significance

On this day people pray to Lord Vishnu and the King Bali, who is said to visit the Earth. People perform his worship to keep the negative energies of Bali under control and make an offering to him. So special naivedya (sweets) are prepared for him. People also exchange goods, gifts, do charity as a way to please Bali and other Gods.

This same day is celebrated as Padwa in Maharashtra and Gujarati households. Husbands give a gift to their wife and newly married woman goes to her parents' home for this celebration. Wives do a puja for their spouse, apply tilak and do an aarti for him. This day celebrates love and devotion between husband and wife.

