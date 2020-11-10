Diwali is almost here, while 2020 may not have been a great year overall, you can do a few things on Diwali that can bring in good luck in your life. Yes, right from buying Lakshmi-Ganesh Murti correctly, to Lakshmi mantra and Shubh-Labh rangoli, performing some rituals can bring in happiness, prosperity and wealth in your life. To start with, you must decorate and clean your house first to drive away negativity we also bring you beautiful Diwali 2020 easy flower rangoli ideas that can really come in handy. Also, check the dates and shubh muhurats correctly for all the festive rituals, we have an entire Diwali 2020 calendar for you with all dates as well. It is also considered auspicious to make bhog and other foods at home and therefore we bring to you Diwali faral recipes. You can do all this while sending out positivity as well! Here's a collection of Diwali 2020 wishes in advance, along with HD images, messages, greetings and special WhatsApp stickers. So scroll on for some amazing collection of WhatsApp Diwali stickers, Shubh Diwali images and wallpapers in HD, Diwali wishes in advance and Happy Diwali quotes 2020. Take a look at things you can do on Diwali to bring in prosperity, wealth and happiness:

Photo of Laxmi-Kubera

Purchase a picture of Lakshmi and Kubera on the main door of this Diwali house. By doing this, there will be no shortage of money in your homes.

Cleanliness & Ganga Jal

The main door should always be kept clean because it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi arrives in the house from here. You should spray Ganga water after cleaning the door.

Earthen Pot

Buy a jug made of clay this Diwali and fill it with water. Place it in the north direction of the house. By doing this, it is said there will never be a shortage of money in your home.

Picture of Maa Lakshmi at the Entrance

It is considered auspicious to place a picture or idol of Goddess Lakshmi at the entrance.

Do not Keep Broken Glass at Home

If you see broken glass in the house, then throw it out immediately. According to Vastu Shastra, keeping a broken glass in the house is considered inauspicious. Broken glass spreads negativity in the home environment.

Offer Jal to Tulsi Mata

Offer water to Tulsi Mata, after getting up in the morning and taking a bath.

Maa Lakshmi Mantra

"Om shreen hreen kleen shree siddh lakshmyai namha" which goes as "ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं क्लीं श्री सिद्ध लक्ष्म्यै नम:" in Hindi must be chanted on this day to bring in good luck.

Power of 'Shubh-Labh'

Make shubh-labh rangoli or decoration designs at home. It is said to make you wealthier and wiser.

Surya Namaskar

You must first greet the sun as soon as you wake up, along with thanking God, praise Lord Shiva and Lakshmi.

Also, you might want to check out these easy and beautiful marigold flower rangoli designs to decorate the house during the festival of lights. The idea is to clean and decorate the house before bringing in Lakshmi-Ganesh. This year's Diwali is extra special, from Dhanteras to Deepavali the 7 Days of Dhanatrayodashi will fall in the Auspicious Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga happening after 17 years. For those who are still wondering when is Diwali 2020? Well, this year the special festival of lights will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14.

