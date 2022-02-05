Vasant Panchami or spelled as Basant Panchami is a predominately Hindu festival that falls on the fifth day of the Hindu lunar month of Magha which is usually between January-February in the Western calendar. Shree Panchami, as called in West Bengal will be celebrated on Saturday, February 5, 2022. On this day, children offer prayers to goddess Saraswati hoping to excel in the field of studies and arts. That's why the festival is also known as Saraswati Puja or Saraswati Jayanti. Many astrologers consider Saraswati Puja as "Abujha" day which is auspicious to start all good work. Saraswati Puja 2022 Wishes and Basant Panchami HD Images to Send Happy Vasant Panchami Greetings.

Basant Panchami and the colour yellow have a sacred relation. The main reason for yellow being the dominant colour of Panchami is because the occasion is being celebrated at a time when bright yellow flowers of the ripe mustard crops can be spotted in the fields of rural India. And hence people believe that the yellow shade is Devi Saraswati's favourite colour. But at times Devi Saraswati's idols are also adorned with white saree and pearls as the colour symbolises purity and peace. Some people honour Shiva and Parvati by offering the couple mango flowers and ears of wheat, while others commemorate Basant Panchami by worshiping Lord Sun or Surya Devta. Many also prepare yellow food items, which can also be offered as prasad to Maa Saraswati. To add a festive spark to the auspicious occasion we have compiled the best Happy Vasant Panchmi 2022 wishes, religious quotes for good fortune, and HD Images for your social media status.

Basant Panchami 2022 Greetings

Happy Basant Panchami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Basant Panchmi 2022 Image Reads: May the Occasion of Basant Panchami, Bring the Wealth of Knowledge to You, May You Be Blessed by Goddess Saraswati & All Your Wishes Come True.

Saraswati Puja 2022 Messages

Happy Basant Panchami 2022 SMS (File Image)

SMS For Saraswati Puja 2022 Reads: With Fragrant Flowers and Fluttering Butterflies Around, Soft Breeze Whispers in Your Ear – Happy Basant Panchami!

Shree Panchami 2022 SMS

Happy Basant Panchami 2022 SMS (File Image)

Vasant Panchami WhatsApp Status Reads: With the Chill in the Weather Receding, May Your Sorrows Also Vanish Like the Cold Weather. Happy Basant Panchmi!

Happy Saraswati Pooja 2022 Wishes

Happy Basant Panchami 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Saraswati Puja 2022 Greeting Reads: Spring Is in Air, Fresh Blossoms Everywhere. Sending You My Warm Greetings on the Auspicious Occasion of Basant Panchami!

Basant Panchami Latest HD Images

Happy Basant Panchami 2022 Quotes (File Image)

New Basant Panchami 2022 Image Reads: Wishing You Happiness, Good Fortune, Success, Peace, & Progress on the Occasion of Basant Panchami.

Happy Vasant Panchami 2022 GIFs

Happy Vasant Panchami 2022!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Happiness, Good Fortune, Success, Peace, & Progress on the Occasion of Basant Panchami. Happy Saraswati Puja

Vasant Panchami 2022 Wishes: Happy Saraswati Puja Messages & HD Images To Welcome the Spring Season

People in the state of Bihar, worship Surya Devta by glorifying him through song and dance, as well as cleaning the statues at the Deo-Sun Temple. Whereas in north India, especially in Punjab, the festival is celebrated with kites, and in Rajasthan, it is a tradition of wearing jasmine garland on this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2022 07:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).