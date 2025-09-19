Bathukamma Festival is one of the most vibrant and culturally significant festivals of Telangana, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm for nine days. The flower festival is celebrated with devotion and grandeur by women across the state. The word Bathukamma means ‘Mother Goddess come alive’, and the festival honours Goddess Gauri, symbolising prosperity, health, and the cultural spirit of Telangana. Every year, this festival is celebrated as per the Telugu version of the Hindu calendar in the Bhadrapada Amavasya, also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, usually in September–October of the Gregorian calendar. The nine-day festival begins with Mahalaya Amavasya and culminates on Durgashtami. This year, Bathukamma Festival 2025 starts on Monday, September 22 and will last till Tuesday, September 30. Happy Bathukamma Wishes and HD Images: Send WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers and Greetings To Celebrate the Flower Festival.

Bathukamma is celebrated for nine days during Durga Navratri. It starts on the day of Mahalaya Amavasya, and the 9-day festivities will culminate on the ‘Saddula Bathukamma’ festival on Ashwayuja Ashtami, popularly known as Durgashtami. The Bathukamma Festival has been declared a Telangana State Festival as it is an important cultural event where a large number of people participate. Bathukamma Rangoli Designs: Muggulu Designs and Colourful Patterns To Adorn Your Home During the Festival (Watch Videos).

Bathukamma Festival 2025 Date

Bathukamma Festival 2025 starts on Sunday, September 22 and will last till Tuesday, September 30.

Bathukamma Days Names in Telugu

The Bathukamma Festival in Telangana is celebrated for nine days, just like Navratri, with each day having a special name and significance dedicated to different forms of Goddess Gauri. Here are the names of all the Bathukamma festival days:

Engili Pula Bathukamma – The first day of Bathukamma celebrations. Atkula Bathukamma – The second day, offerings include atukulu (flattened rice). Muddapappu Bathukamma – The third day, celebrated with cooked lentils (pappu). Nanabiyyam Bathukamma – The fourth day, offerings of soaked rice are made. Atla Bathukamma – The fifth day, when atlu (dosas) are offered. Aligina Bathukamma / Alaka Bathukamma – The sixth day, symbolising rejuvenation. Vepakayala Bathukamma – The seventh day, offerings include neem fruit (vepakaya). Vennamuddala Bathukamma – The eighth day, butter balls (vennamuddalu) are offered. Saddula Bathukamma – The ninth and final grand day, celebrated with rice varieties like pulihora, chakkara pongali and curd rice.

Bathukamma Festival Rituals

During the Bathukamma Festival, women, especially young girls, gather in large numbers with their Bathukammas in open areas of their locality in the evening during the nine days.

All women form a circle around the Bathukamma and start singing folk songs by clapping and revolving around the Bathukamma

It is said that women seek good health, prosperity and happiness for their families.

The songs are sung to invoke the blessings of various goddesses. Each day has a name, mainly signifying the type of ‘naivedyam’ (food offering) offered.

Most of the naivedyam offered are very simple to prepare, and usually young children or young girls are involved in the preparation for the first eight days of the festival.

On the last day, called Saddula Bathukamma, all the women take part in the preparation.

Bathukamma Festival

The Bathukamma Festival holds great significance for people of Telangana. Historically, Bathukamma meant ‘the festival of life’, during which women of Telangana dress up in traditional saris, with jewels and other accessories. In Telugu, ‘Bathukamma' means ‘Mother Goddess come Alive’ and Bathukamma is also a beautiful flower stack, arranged with different unique seasonal flowers, most of them with medicinal values, in seven concentric layers in the shape of a temple gopuram.

It is usually brothers who bring flowers to their mother and sisters to arrange bathukamma. On the final day, known as Saddula Bathukamma, the decorated flower stacks are immersed in nearby lakes, rivers, or ponds.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2025 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).