Bhai Dooj is a festival just like Rakshabandhan that celebrates the brother-sister bond. It is the fifth and the last day of Diwali celebrations. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year it will be observed on October 26. It is also known as Bhai Tika, Bhai Ponta, Bhaubeej and Bhratri Dwitiya. As you celebrate Bhai Dooj 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings that you can download and send to your siblings as Bhai Tika WhatsApp messages, Bhaubeej images and HD wallpapers and Bhrattri Dwitiya SMS.

According to a legend in Hindu mythology, lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra after slaying the demon Narakasura. She welcomed him with sweets and flowers and applied tilak on his forehead. Since then, this day is celebrated between brothers and sisters as Bhai Dooj or Bhai Tika. Here are Bhai Dooj 2022 wishes and greetings that you can download and send to your siblings as Bhai Tika WhatsApp messages, Bhau Beej images and HD wallpapers and Bhrattri Dwitiya SMS. Bhai Dooj 2022 Quotes & HD Wallpapers: Bhau Beej Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Images To Share With All the Brothers and Sisters on This Festive Day.

Bhaubeej 2022 Wishes and Bhai Dooj Greetings

Bhaiya Dooj 2022 Messages for Brothers (File Image)

Bhai Dooj 2022 Message for Brothers Reads: We May Fight the Most but We Also Love Each Other the Most. Cheers to This Beautiful Bond of Love That We Share. Happy Bhai Dooj to My Loving Brother.

Bhaiya Dooj 2022 Greetings for Brothers (File Image)

Bhai Dooj 2022 Message for Brothers Reads: As I Pray for Your Long and Healthy Life, I Wish You a Very Happy Bhai Dooj. May Each and Every Day of Your Life Be Full of Happiness and Celebrations.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Bhai Dooj to All the Brothers and Sisters. May God Bless Your Relationship With Happiness, Understanding and Lots of Love.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Bhai Dooj, I Wish the Warmth and Love That We Both Share Gets Stronger and Deeper With Each Passing Day of Our Lives. Wishing a Very Happy Bhai Dooj.

Bhaiya Dooj 2022 Wishes for Brothers (File Image)

Bhai Dooj 2022 Message for Brothers Reads: Warm Wishes on Bhai Dooj to My Dearest Brother Who Has Been My Biggest Support and Strength. Always Stay the Same!

On this day, women wear new and bright clothes and dress up nicely for the festival. In south India, this day is known as Yama Dwitiya. The Kayastha community celebrates two Bhai Dooj, but the famous one is celebrated two days after Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Bhai Dooj 2022!

