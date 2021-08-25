Fasting is one of the most auspicious ways of celebrating various festivals in India. Many types of fasting festivals are celebrated according to the cycle of the seasons. Traditionally, people in India celebrate some festivals by fasting to show devotion, intending to protect animals or nature for ages. Yagyas, religions pujas, fasts, donations, rituals, have always been performed with true devotion. Many people observe the fast of Bahula Chaturthi, also known as, Bol Choth. They worship Lord Ganesha and cows for this fasting festival. This fast is observed by daughters-in-law. According to legends, with the effect of this fast children are blessed and protected. Women who fast on this day after bathing rituals and also worship Lord Ganesha. On this day you can send WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images and SMS from our compiled collection for the occasion. Bahula Chaturthi 2021 Date & Godhuli Puja Muhurat: Know Tithi, Puja Rituals and Significance of Bol Choth Festival.

Women who fast also worship Lord Ganesha with proper rituals and by offering Arghya when the moon rises. Devotees offer Lord Ganesha naivedya of laddus to please the gods for wealth and good fortune. Bahula Chaturthi or Bol Chauth is one of the major festivals of the country. This fast and worship are also related to farmers. Cows are worshiped by the farmers and the women of their families. Heramba Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat: Know Tithi, Puja Rituals and Significance of the Hindu Festival.

Bahula Chaturthi is celebrated in almost every state of the country, but it is considered the main festival of Gujarat. Worshiping cows on Bahula Chaturthi brings good fortune to the devotees. Devotees also worship Lord Krishna on this day, as Lord Krishna was Gopalak and has been associated with it. To celebrate the day, you can download this amazing collection of wishes and greetings to share through WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS for free:

Lord Ganesha is considered to be the lord of Chaturthi. Along with Lord Ganapati, Lord Shiva, & Goddess Parvati are also worshiped. This festival is specially celebrated in Gujarat and is called Bol Chauth. Due to the new moon calendar, this fast is observed in Gujarat on the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha of Sawan month. Nag Panchami is celebrated a day before the festival. In other places, it is called Bahula Chaturthi.

