Every year, on April 14, we celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti, also observed as Bhim Jayanti. It is a day to pay tribute to the great Indian politician and social reformer Dr BR Ambedkar. He introduced the final draft of the Constitution in 1949. The day honours his birthday, as he was born on April 14 in Mhow, a town in Madhya Pradesh. His followers fondly called him "Babasaheb", a name derived from the Marathi language, where "Baba" means father and "Saheb" implies sir. Ambedkar's contributions to Indian society are widely recognised, and his birthday is celebrated as Ambedkar Remembrance Day. Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 will mark the 134th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. As the country gears up to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti 2025, we bring you a collection of beautiful rangoli designs to make this celebration extra special.

How is Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrated?

Babasaheb Ambedkar's first birthday was publicly celebrated on April 14, 1928, in Pune, by Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay. He initiated the tradition of celebrating Babasaheb's birth anniversary, known as Ambedkar Jayanti.

On this day, senior national figures like the President, Prime Minister, and leaders of major political parties honour Ambedkar's statue at the Parliament of India in New Delhi. This celebration is observed worldwide, especially by Dalits, labourers, women, and those who followed his path of equality and social justice.

In India, many people enthusiastically participate in processions to local statues of Ambedkar. They offer flowers, light candles, and organise cultural events nationwide.

Beautiful Ambedkar Jayanti Rangoli Designs

To pay homage to Babasaheb, students participate in rangoli competitions to showcase their respect and artistic skills. These competitions are a way to celebrate the values of equality and social justice that Babasaheb Ambedkar stood for. To mark a little contribution to this celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti in 2025, here we have curated some Rangoli designs you can try.

1. Easy Ambedkar Jayanti Rangoli Design

2. Special Ambedkar Jayanti Special Rangoli

3. Baba Saheb Rangoli Design

4. Creative Baba Saheb Rangoli Design

Rangoli is a significant aspect of Indian celebrations, and it has beautiful and colourful designs. These intricate designs hold religious and symbolic meanings, symbolising prosperity and the triumph over evil.

As the first Law Minister of independent India, Dr Ambedkar fought against the caste system, untouchability, and discrimination. Despite facing opposition and threats, he stood up for what was right, and his life taught us the importance of doing the same, even in the face of adversity.

