Today is the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who the heroic brave Maratha warrior king of India. Maratha heroic warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji was born in 1630. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi is observed on the day he died i.e. on 03 April 1680. If you look at the pages of history, then Chhatrapati Shivaji won many foreign kingdoms of the Maratha in the war. On Shivaji Maharaj's 341st death anniversary, we bring you Chhatrapati Shivaji quotes, HD images, WhatsApp sticker messages, Facebook photos, Signal SMS templates and more. Take a look at these famous Chhatrapati Shivaji quotes and sayings, which you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, etc., on this historic day.

By occupying many forts, Shivaji's powers had worried the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb had issued orders to his subedar to mount Shivaji in the south. However, in this battle, the Subedar of Aurangzeb had to lose. In the fight with Shivaji, Subedar's fingers were amputated and his son was also killed. Shivaji Maharaj breathed his last on April 3, 1680, at Raigad Fort, in Raigad and to remember his day, people often share Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and messages on social media. And as due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the observation may not be marked grandly with get-togethers. However, on Shivaji Maharaj death anniversary, you can send these HD images, wallpaper and GIF images to remember the great King.

#ChhatrapatiShivaJiMaharaj@ Veer coronavirus Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji ki punyatithi per naya kotkoti Naman pic.twitter.com/crt7ucw00B — Virendra Kumar verma (@Virendrabbk2017) April 3, 2021

Jai Bhavani

Naman to my aadarsh, my prerna, my path-pradarshak, my devata Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his punyatithi. Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/LQlPd7ke3P — Sanjeev Newar संजीव नेवर (@SanjeevSanskrit) April 3, 2021

Tributes

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ji Ko 441vi Punyatithi par Shat-Shat Naman evam Vinamra Shradhanjali. pic.twitter.com/pzxkh9fIIb — kunal kishore rana (@kunalkishoreran) April 2, 2021

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Pic

Respectful Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji on his Punyatithi. The warrior has been one of the greatest leaders of India, inspiring us even today to build a nation of his dreams. pic.twitter.com/EVJVc6aXlm — Abhay Patil (@iamabhaypatil) April 3, 2021

Shivaji is one of the rulers who fought several foreign conquerors to bring back Maratha power. The warrior king established Maratha rule in Maharashtra by defeating the Mughal emperors. He was formally crowned as the Chhatrapati of Raigad in 1674. Shivaji was also known for employing Guerrilla tactics in which surprise attacks, raids and ambushes with small groups were carried on his enemies. for which he was called the 'Mountain Rat'.

