Christmas Eve 2020 is here! We are way too excited. The day before Christmas brings so much joy to families. Yes, the holidays sure look different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the spirit of the festivity remains. It is, in fact, double. Because Christmas 2020 reminds us that the year is ending—2020 that has been a standout for all the wrong reasons. Now that the season of merry is upon us, it is time to share Christmas Eve 2020 wishes and HD images with your near ones, since we won’t be able to celebrate the festival as we do, traditionally. To make the virtual Christmas 2020 celebration even more memorable, download this latest collection of Merry Christmas 2020 messages, Xmas tree photos, meaningful quotes, Happy Holidays greetings and more along with WhatsApp Stickers. These Christmas Eve 2020 wishes and GIFs are also perfect for your Facebook posts, Instagram captions and more.

Like many other events, Christmas 2020 has gone virtual too. By now, the Xmas tree is all decorated, and your house is giving the accurate Christmas vibes with colours and bright lights. The cosy weather makes the festival so much more special. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are advised to avoid large gatherings for a safe celebration. Exchange of gifts among your closed ones will surely mark each other’s presence. If you want to make Christmas 2020 virtual celebration special, download these Christmas Eve wishes, HD images, Happy Holidays greetings, GIFs, Merry Christmas messages, Xmas Tree photos and more.

Christmas Quotes: “Peace on Earth Will Come to Stay, When We Live Christmas Every Day.” – Helen Steiner Rice

WhatsApp Message Reads: Season’s Greetings! Wishing You and Your Family a Blessed Holiday Season Creating Beautiful Memories With Your Sweet Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Good Times and Treasures of the Present Become the Golden Memories of Tomorrow. Merry Christmas to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Christmas Season Fill Your Home With Joy, Your Heart With Love, and Your Life With Laughter.

Christmas Eve GIFs:

Send GIF With Message: It's Christmas Eve!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many interesting and super fun stickers that make chatting even more fun. On special days and events, there are dedicated stickers to celebrate the day among families. For Christmas Eve 2020, download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers from the Play Store app or click HERE. We wish you and your family Merry Christmas. Have a safe holiday!

