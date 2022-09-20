National Dog Week is celebrated to show appreciation towards dogs and create awareness amongst humans about these friendly creatures. This week is observed every year in September from the 20th to the 27th. As a dog lover, you can celebrate this week with your friends and their dogs by sharing quotes on dogs with them. We at LatestLY have curated cheerful quotes about dogs that you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them during the week. National Dog Week 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Message and Greetings To Share With Fellow Dog Parents.

National Dog Week aims to educate people and raise awareness about dog care and helping lost, homeless and abused dogs. They are one of the most loyal and trustworthy animals. This week gives us a chance to make our furry friends get the recognition and love they deserve. You can celebrate the week with your pet dog by spending some playful time with them or you may even adopt one during this week to make it memorable. The best part you can play is by creating awareness about this week by sending some loveable quotes about dogs to one and all.

This week was founded by WWI veteran Captain William Lewis Judy in 1928 to appreciate the role dogs play in our life. This week is not just about celebrating pet dogs; you can also do your part by being responsible for street dogs. The people with pet dogs treat them as their family members and the other street dogs with love and care. Celebrating the love between humans and dogs, here are beautiful quotes on dogs that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones for National Dog Week 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Heaven Goes by Favour. If It Went by Merit, You Would Stay Out and Your Dog Would Go in. – Mark Twain

WhatsApp Message Reads: If There Are No Dogs in Heaven, Then When I Die, I Want To Go Where They Went. – Will Roger

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Dog Is the Only Thing on Earth That Loves You More Than He Loves Himself. – Josh Billings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dogs Have a Way of Finding the People Who Need Them, and Filling an Emptiness We Didn’t Ever Know We Had. – Thom Jones

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dogs Do Speak, but Only to Those Who Know How To Listen. – Orhan Pamuk

Judy tried his best to raise awareness about dogs through his writings. He graduated in writing books about dogs like The Dog Encyclopaedia and purchased Dog World Magazine in 1923, where he wrote and edited essays. He educated dog owners about various breeds, their needs, and successful training methods through the medium of his writings. He also founded the Dog Writers Association of America in 1935 to encourage the publication of more dog-related works and award those who produced quality writing. Wishing everyone Happy National Dog Week 2022!

