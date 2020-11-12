Dhanteras kab hai? What is the most auspicious time to buy gold on Dhanteras 2020? Dhanteras Puja kab ha? Dhanteras 2020 date and shubh muhurat kya hai? Indians are going berserk ahead of their biggest festival - Diwali. Yes, Diwali 2020 is almost here, and people cannot contain their excitement. Diwali or Deepavali is a five-day-long Hindu festival with a number of festivities, rituals and celebrations. Dhanteras is an important festival that takes place during the Diwali week. In fact, it is widely commemorated as the first day of Diwali festival barring few states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh that celebrates Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras/Bach Baras/Vagh Baras as their Day 1 of Deepavali. Ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali 2020, we bring you all the right information about Dhanteras 2020 date, Dhanteras muhurat to purchase gold as well timings to buy gold on Diwali day and Dhantrayodashi Puja muhurat to worship Lord Dhanvantri, Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi.

Dhanteras Kab Hai? What is Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi 2020 Date in Indian Calendar?

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi will be celebrated on November 13 this year. Dhanteras 2020 falls on Friday. It is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. Trayodashi Tithi begins at 9.30 pm on November 12, 2020, and Trayodashi Tithi ends at 5.59 pm on November 13, 2020.

Dhanteras 2020 Muhurat to Purchase Gold or Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold on Dhantrayodashi

Here’s Dhanteras Muhurat to purchase gold on Friday, November 13, 2020, according to Drik Panchang, The auspicious timings to Buy Gold on Dhanteras 2020 is 6.45 am to 5.59 pm IST with a duration of 11 Hours 14 Minutes. The Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Dhantrayodashi are: Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 06:45 am to 10:58 am, Afternoon Muhurat (Chara) - 04:36 pm to 05:59 pm and Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 12:23 pm to 01:47 pm.

Dhanteras 2020 Puja Muhurat

After buying gold, silver or any other metal for good luck and prosperity, people worship Lord Dhanvantri, the main deity of Dhanteras festival along with Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. Dhanteras Puja Muhurat 2020 is 6.01 pm to 8.33 pm as per Drik Panchang. This is Pradosh Kaal Muhurat. Vrishabha Kaal Muhurat to perform Dhanteras Puja is between 6.05 pm to 8.05 pm.

The next day of Dhanteras is often celebrated as Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali, while the third day is celebrated as Badi Diwali or Lakshmi Puja. However, this year both Naraka Chaturdashi and Lakshmi Pujan will be held on the same day, i.e. November 14 (Saturday). We wish every a very Happy Dhanteras and Happy Diwali 2020!

