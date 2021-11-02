Happy Dhanteras 2021! The festival of Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Dhanteras 2021 falls on November 2, Tuesday. On the occasion of Dhanteras, people pray for happiness and prosperity to Goddess Laxmi, the god of wealth, Lord Kuber and Dhanvantrit. Shopping for different items on this day is considered very auspicious. It is believed that shopping on this day brings happiness and prosperity to the house. According to religious beliefs, when Lord Dhanvantari appeared, he had a Kalash filled with nectar in his hand. Worshiping Lord Dhanvantari on this day is considered auspicious. This date is also known as Dhanvantari Jayanti or Dhan Trayodashi. Shopping for utensils and jewelry etc. is considered very auspicious on this day. If you are celebrating Dhanteras, we can help you wish each other Happy Dhanteras greetings & messages in Hindi. We bring to you Happy Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion.

Lakshmi Ji is considered the goddess of wealth, happiness and prosperity. On this day, worshiping Dhanvantari Dev and Lakshmi Ji in the auspicious time is known to give you special blessings. According to mythological belief, Dhanvantari Dev is considered to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the 12th incarnation. Dhanvantari is also called the father of Ayurveda. To celebrate the day we have for you Dhanteras messages, Dhanteras Wishes 2021, Dhanteras Wishes, Happy Dhanteras Wishes, Happy Dhanteras, Happy Dhanteras 2021, Happy Dhanteras Greetings, Happy Dhanteras Messages, Happy Dhanteras Images, Happy Dhanteras Wallpapers, Shubh Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers and SMS. Diwali 2021 Calendar With Dates in India: When Is Dhanteras, Lakshmi Pujan and Bhai Dooj This Year? Get Complete Deepavali Holiday Dates

Lord Dhanvantari, gets the status of doctor God. Lord Dhanvantari was born from the churning of the ocean on the date of Trayodashi of Kartik month. Lord Dhanvantari is also the author of many texts. Dhanvantari Samhita was also composed by Dhanvantari Dev, which is considered to be the original text of Ayurveda. You can share these photos of lamps and Hindi messages to extend greetings on the occasion.

Happy Dhanteras Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Festival, May Your Life Shimmer With Silver, Shine With Gold & Dazzle With Diamonds! Happy Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Dhanteras Festival, May Divine Blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Bestow on You Bountiful Fortune. Happy Dhanteras Wishes.

Happy Dhanteras Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Find Newer Paths and See New Dreams for a New Life That Will Always Come True. Wishing You a Very Happy Dhanteras.

Happy Dhanteras Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Goddess of Wealth Fill Your Abode With Worldly Treasures and Always Bring In Prosperity in Your Life. Sending You Good Wishes for Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Diyas Glow for a Few Hours, While the Sun Shines for a Day. But My Wishes for You Will Last Forever. Have a Blessed and Happy Dhanteras!

Download Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers

Why not make your Dhanteras messages much more fun? WhatsApp stickers is widely used via the instant messaging app. You can also download Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your loved ones on the occasion.

Watch Video: Dhanteras Special Rangoli Design

It is said that items made up of iron should not be bought on the day of Dhanteras because it is believed that iron holds the shadow of Rahu. At the same time, glass items should not be bought on this day. It is also considered inauspicious to buy black coloured things on the occasion of Dhanteras. Apart from this, sharp things like knives, scissors etc. should also not be bought on this day. Wishing you a very Happy Dhanteras!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2021 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).