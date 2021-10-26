Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is the first day of the three-day-long Diwali festivities in many parts of the country. In Indian states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat, Dhanteras is considered the second day, while Govatsa Dwadashi is considered the first day of Diwali. Dhanteras generally falls on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. It is believed Goddess Lakshmi emerged out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea on Dhantrayodashi day. Let us learn more about Dhanteras 2021 date, the significance of Dhanteras and other important details related to the Hindu festival.

When is Dhanteras 2021?

This year Dhanteras will be observed on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The day of Dhanteras is also observed as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda. Diwali 2021 Calendar With Dates in India: When Is Dhanteras, Lakshmi Pujan and Bhai Dooj This Year? Get Complete Deepavali Holiday Dates.

It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari granted the wisdom of Ayurveda to humankind to help get rid of the suffering of disease. Interestingly, the Ministry of AYUSH observes Dhanteras as the "National Ayurveda Day."

Dhanteras Puja Timings

Dhanteras Muhurat:18:18:22 to 20:11:20

Duration :1 Hour 52 Minute

Pradosh Kaal :17:35:38 to 20:11:20

Vrishabha Kaal:18:18:22 to 20:14:13

Significance of Dhanteras

There is a common belief that Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees and fulfils their wishes on Dhanteras. Therefore, on this day, people light diyas and keep them burning all through the night in honour of Lakshmi and Dhanvantari.

Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera, the God of wealth, is worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi. A diya or deepak is lit outside the home on Trayodashi tithi. It is believed that the deepak pleases Lord Yama, and he protects family members from any accidental death.

Since this day is considered highly auspicious, Hindus make new purchases, especially gold or silver articles and new utensils. Some people even purchase appliances and automobiles. It is believed that making a purchase on this day brings good luck, splendour and health benefits.

