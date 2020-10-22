Subho Sharadiya, everyone! Pujo-pojo gondho has surrounded the country. Durga Puja 2020 is finally here. Time to celebrate Sasthi the sixth day of Navratri that starts Durga Puja in West Bengal and other parts of eastern India. Maha Sasthi 2020 falls on October 22 (Thursday). The day is dedicated to Maa Kaalratri and people, on this day, wish each other "Subho Sasthi" or Happy Sasthi. Durga Pujo is an extravagant affair in West Bengal and right from Sasthi, people extensively begin pandal-hopping. Dressing-up, food- binge and checking out pandals, sasthi is a fun-filled fest. It is also the time when people greet their near and dear ones with most colourful Subho Sashti greeting card, images and quotes. There are many who post bright Durga Puja images and wallpapers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Well, this is why we present a collection of Durga Puja 2020 images, Shubho Shashti wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF image greetings, SMS, messages and more.

As per Hindu mythology, the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja starts from Mahalaya, which took place on September 17 this year. The occasion marks the end of Pitru Paksha or Pitri Paksha. Devi Paksha, which signifies the start of all auspicious time, begins right after that. It is believed that on this day, the ten hands goddess descends on the earth to fight against all the evils and protect us.

However, on sasthi, you want to be the first one wishing your friends and family. We have your back with Sasthi wishes, HD wallpaper, images, greetings, WhatsApp stickers, Quotes. Check out some messages you can send to your loved ones this Sasthi:

Subho Sashti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "I pray to goddess Durga, may this festival bring into your life countless moments of joy and ecstasy. Subho Shasthi!"

Subho Sashti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "May Maa Durga empower you with her nine blessings of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Gyaan, Bhakti & Shakti! Subho Shasthi 2020!" Happy Durga Puja!

Subho Sashti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Good health, success, happiness and prosperity, joy, peace, love and lots of popularity-these are my wishes for you this festive season. For all my joy and happiness, you are the only reason. Subho Shasthi 2020!" Happy Durga Puja!

Subho Sashti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion. Wishing you a happy Durga Puja! Subho Shasthi 2020!"

Subho Sashti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "On this auspicious occasion of Maha Sashti, I wish you are blessed with prosperity and success by Ma Durga. Subho Shasthi 2020!" Happy Durga Puja!

Subho Sashti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "May Goddess Durga fill your life with joy and happiness. May she turn all your dreams into reality. Subho Shasthi 2020!" Happy Durga Puja!

Subho Sashti Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "With blessings of Maa Durga, let's make this time of the year memorable. Subho Shasthi!"

Subho Sashti Wishes (File Image)

"May Goddess Durga shower her choicest blessings on you today and forever. Subho Shasthi 2020!" Happy Durga Puja!

Wish Subho Sashti Via GIFs:

Another one:

How to Download Subho Sashthi WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers are the latest fun trend across social media, why not dive into the bandwagon? The popular trend is loved by app users. You can download these Sashthi stickers for Durga Puja for free and send them via the messaging application.

Once again, a very happy Durga Puja to you and your family! Make this festival count in every single way. Get rid of negativity and make way for all the good things in your life.

