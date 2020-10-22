Wishing all our readers a very Happy Durga Puja 2020. Wish you all Subho Sasthi! The five-day grand festival of Durga Puja finally begins. Commemorated with great fervour and zeal in the Indian states of West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura and the country of Bangladesh, Pujo 2020 will be celebrated from October 22 to October 26. Pujo celebrations revolve around paying homage to Goddess. The first day of Durga Puja is also known as Subho Sasthi or Mahasashthi. People often enjoy celebrating this festive time with their friends and family by sharing Subho Sasthi images, Maha Shashti 2020 HD wallpapers, Subho Sasthi WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Subho Sasthi wishes, Subho Sasthi 2020 messages, Durga Puja WhatsApp Stickers and Mahasashthi 2020 Facebook Status Pictures online.

Durga Puja celebration usually begins six days after Mahalaya. However, this year, due to the addition of Adhik Mass (an extra month between Pitru Paksha and Navratri), Mahalaya was commemorated on September 17 while Durga Puja only begins on October 22. Celebrated in the auspicious time of Navratri, which begins from October 17, Pujo celebrations are filled with delicious food, extravagant decorations and offering all our prayers to Goddess Durga. It is believed that Durga Ma comes to earth on Mahalaya and blesses her devotees. The 5-day Pujo is said to celebrate the Goddess in all her glory and on the fifth day, the Goddess is said to return.

Subho Sashti celebrations are filled with music and dance as devotees welcome Ma Durga in various Pandals with Dhak-Dhol, delicious feasts and worshipped ferociously. The Pujo Pandals across the country usually have the face of Goddess Durga covered until this day, and She is welcomed with Bodhan. As we prepare to celebrate Pujo 2020, here are some Happy Subho Sasthi wishes, Subho Sasthi 2020 messages, Durga Puja WhatsApp Stickers and Mahasashthi 2020 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

Subho Sasthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Bless You With Happiness, Peace and Prosperity! Subho Sasthi 2020

Subho Sasthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Durga Puja Brightens Your Day and Colour and Make Your Life More Bright. Happy Maha Sasthi 2020!

Subho Sasthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Colour, Bliss and Beauty to You This Durga Puja…Stay Blessed!! Happy Maha Sasthi 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Protect Our Family From the Evil and Empower Us With the Light of Knowledge and Truth! Subho Sasthi 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Elo Khusir Sarat, Ektu Himel Haoa, Dhaker Upor Kathir Aoaj, Mayer Kache Jaoa. Onek Khusi, Onek Alo, Pujo Ebar Katuk Bhalo. Subho Maha Sasthi!

How to Download Subho Sasthi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Subho Sasthi WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. There are several apps providing Subho Sasthi images, Subho Sasthi 2020 wishes in Bengali font, Subho Sasthi Durga Puja image with message, and more options to wish on the festival day. HERE is the download link to get Maha Sasthi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers. We wish all our readers Subho Sasthi and a very Happy Durga Puja 2020!

