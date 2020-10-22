Download Durga Puja 2020 Images with Subho Maha Sasthi Wishes in English and Bengali: Durga Puja 2020 has begun with much joy and fervour despite pandemic looming over. The occasion may not witness a large-scale festivity, pomp and show but the people are welcoming Goddess Durga's arrival on earth wholeheartedly. Despite many celebrations getting cancelled, you can still observe the occasion with your near and dear ones at home as Durga Puja 2020 begins on October 22 and ends on October 26. Sasthi, also called Maha Sasthi is celebrated today, October 22. The day is celebrated with great fanfare among Bengalis as it is believed that Goddess Durga came to Earth on this day. People wish each other on the occasion with Subho Sasthi wishes and messages. As we observe Sasthi 2020 we bring to you HD Images and wallpaper for free download online. You can also send these Subho Sasthi HD Images, Durga Puja 2020 Wallpapers, Happy Maha Shashti WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings, Happy Durga Puja wishes, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS.

Navapatrika Puja and Kolabau Puja are also performed on the same day. On Subho Maha Sasthi, Goddess Durga idol is unveiled to visitors at the pandal. A welcoming ceremony called Bodon is held on this day. However, grand celebrations won't be held and people are advised to celebrate the occasion at their homes with their family. You can wish those whom you cannot meet by sending them Durga Puja 2020 wishes, Subho Sasthi greetings, Maa Durga HD Photos, Durga GIF Images and messages from the list below.

Subho Maha Sasthi 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Subho Maha Sashti 2020

Subho Maha Sashti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Wishing Colour, Bliss and Beauty to You This Durga Puja. Happy Maha Sasthi 2020!

Subho Sasthi 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Subho Maha Sasthi 2020 Wishes

Happy Durga Puja!

GIF Greetings Read: Happy Durga Puja

Subho Sashti 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You Great Success, Health and Happiness on This Durga Puja.

Happy Durga Puja Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Happy Durga Puja 2020 Greetings

How to Download Subho Sasthi WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp has become a commonly used instant messaging platform, people use the medium to send festive greetings too. You can send beautiful WhatsApp Stickers this festive season. You can download Subho Sasthi and Happy Durga Puja WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store and send it to your friends, family and relatives on the occasion. Happy Durga Puja everyone!

