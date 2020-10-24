Dussehra or Vijayadashami is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navratri with great pomp and fervour in the country. While celebrations have been curtailed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, people continue to observe the festival at home. Dussehra is known by different names in different parts of the country and hence the festivities also differ, however, the core essence of the festival remains the same. Dussehra 2020 falls on October 26 in India, a special occasion for people. As the festival approaches, people have taken to social media platforms with various questions on the occasion. From 'Why is Dussehra celebrated?' to 'Why is it called Dussehra?' different queries on the festival are trending on social media platforms. Ahead of Dussehra 2020, we bring to you FAQs and answers to them. Dussehra 2020 Date, Ravan Dahan Muhurat Timings: Know Significance, Aparahna Puja Time and Rituals to Mark the Victory of Lord Rama.

Vijayadashami, the tenth day of the month of Ashvin or Kartik, the sixth and seventh month of the Hindu calendar. It comes after Navratri celebrations in the country which extend for nine days. Also known as Vijayadashami, the marks the end of Durga Puja remembering Goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Meanwhile, here is Dussehra FAQs along with its answers. Dussehra 2020: What Does the 10 Heads of Ravana Signify? 7 Interesting Facts That Reveal the Other Side of the Mighty Demon King of Lanka.

Why is Dussehra Celebrated For?

Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the killing of Ravana by Lord Rama. The festival also marks the killing of demon Mahishasura by goddess Durga.

Who all are Burnt on Dussehra?

In northern India, the effigies of Ravana are burnt on Dussehra as the crowd cheers.

Why is it Called Dussehra?

Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami marks the triumph of Rama over the 10-headed demon king Ravana, who abducted Rama's wife, Sita. The festival's Dussehra name is derived from the Sanskrit words Dasha (“ten”) and hara (“defeat”). Dussehra 2020 HD Images & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Vijayadashami With Ravan Dahan WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Facebook Messages.

How Did Durga kill Mahishasura?

Durga went to battle against Mahishasura riding a lion with weapons of Gods. She cuts off the head of the buffalo demon and kills Mahishasura with her mighty sword. Durga could kill him because she is neither man nor god, but a goddess which was not a part of the boon given to Mahishasura.

What do we Eat on Dussehra?

People often eat a combination of Pindi Chole and Bhature or Lachcha Paratha on Dussehra. People also prepare tangy sweet potato and chana chaat in the evening. Dussehra 2020 Special Recipes: 5 Easy and Scrumptious Dishes to Gorge on This Festive Occasion of Vijayadashmi.

While the day marks the end of two major festivals, it also marks the onset of preparations for Diwali, which begins in 20 days soon after. We wish you all a happy festive season. Stay safe, healthy and safe!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).