Earth Day is an annual event observed to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It is celebrated every year on April 22, this year, Earth Day 2022 falls on Friday. The first-ever Earth Day was observed on April 22, 1970. Every year there is a different theme focusing on how we can protect the environment. The theme for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest in Our Planet.” As you celebrate Earth Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your friends to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Best WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Image Messages, SMS and Thoughts to Send on International Mother Earth Day

On Earth Day, billions of people come together to protect the planet from things like pollution and deforestation. They take part in different activities which are meant for the betterment of the earth. Schools and colleges also organise various events to motivate children and encourage them to work towards the protection of the environment. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to educate them about Earth Day. Earth Day 2022 Fun Google Game Lets You Guide a Honey Bee To Pollinate Flowers and Learn Interesting Facts About the Planet.

Earth Day Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Earth Day 2022 to All. Do Your Best to Save The Beauty of the Planet!

Earth Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Do Not Inherit the Earth From Our Ancestors, We Borrow It From Our Children. Remember That! Happy Earth Day 2022.

Earth Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Earth Day 2022! Go Green and Make Our Mother Earth a Beautiful Place to Live.

Earth Day Quotes (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Earth Day Is a Day Designed to Inspire Awareness and Appreciation for Environmental Protection and Preservation! Happy Earth Day 2022.

Earth Day 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Earth Day to You. Let’s Work Hand in Hand to Build a Better World for Us and Our Coming Generation.

Earth Day 2022 Wishes: Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Messages & SMS To Celebrate the Annual Observance

You can contribute to the protection of the planet in numerous ways. A few ways to be a part of the Earth Day celebrations are by planting a tree, turning off the lights for a few hours, restricting the water usage, collecting drive for recyclable items etc. If you are unable to participate in such things then you can simply contribute by spreading the messages about the importance of Earth Day. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to spread the message about Earth Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Earth Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2022 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).