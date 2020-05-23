Eid Moon Sighting 2020, Chand Raat in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu Live News Updates: Hilal Committees to Look For Shawwal Crescent Today

Eid 2020 Moon Sightings (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr is almost here and Muslims across the globe are eagerly waiting for the celebrations to begin. Eid marks the end of 30 days of fasting (Roza) during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan. Muslims wait to spot the crescent moon after which Eid is observed the next day, hence Chand Raat is very important. While the moon was expected to be seen on May 22 (Friday), it did not, hence believers are eagerly waiting for moon sighting today (May 23). If the moon will be seen in the sky today, then Eid-al-Fitr 2020 will be celebrated on Sunday (May 24). As Hilal Committees are waiting to spot the Shawwal Crescent moon today, we bring to you live updates on the on sighting in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Stay tuned to this live blog to know about the moon sighting timings in these states. Eid Moon Sighting in India, Chand Raat 2020 Live News Updates.

The sighting of the moon will mark the end of Ramadan also known as Ramzan, and thus the beginning of Shawwal month. The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, thus a month is either 29 or 30-day long. The duration of the month is determined when the moon was sighted. If the moon is spotted today May 23 (Saturday) then the Eid-al-Fitr will be observed on May 24 (Sunday). Read Here For Moon Sighting Updates From Other Parts of the World.

Eid is celebrated by following various customs and traditions in different countries. People go to mosques to offer prayers. They meet their loved ones and prefer to celebrate the festival with their family members. An array of dishes are prepared for the festival. We wish you all a Happy Eid-ul-Fitr in advance!