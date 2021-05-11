Abu Dhabi, May 11: Muslims residing in the United Arab Emirates or UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Qatar, Philippines, Afghanistan, Russia and some other countries will look for the new moon this evening, also called Chand Raat in some Asian countries. The sighting of the moon will mark the end on Ramadan 2021 and start of Shawaal month. It will also set the date for Eid 2021 or Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Catch live updates on the Eid and Shawwal moon sighting developments in UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Qatar, Philippines, Afghanistan and Russia here. Eid 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

Under the Islamic lunar calendar, a new month begins when a new moon is sighted on 29th or 30th of the ongoing month. If a new moon is sighted on 29th, the new month begins next day. However, if the moon remains invisible, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month begins after that. In UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Qatar, Philippines, Afghanistan, Russia and some other countries in the Middle East and South Asia, Ramadan 2021 began on April 13. Eid Moon Sighting 2021, Chand Raat Live News Updates: Announcement on Shawwal Crescent in US, UK, Europe, Turkey, Australia, Africa, Canada and New Zealand Today.

Therefore, May 11 is 29th of Ramadan. If the new moon is sighted this evening, Eid 2021 or Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 12 in UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Qatar, Philippines, Afghanistan, Russia. If the moon remains unfounded in these countries, Ramadan will complete 30 days and Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on May 13.

In India, Muslims marks the start of Ramzan from April 14. Hence, Eid al-Fitr in India will be celebrated either on May 13 or May 14 subject to the moon sighting.