Eid ul-Fitr or Badi Eid is the most important Islamic celebration, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid ul-Fitr 2023 will be celebrated on April 21 in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East since the moon sighting was done on April 20. It is therefore expected that Eid ul-Fitr 2023 in India will be marked on April 22. To mark this day, people are sure to share Eid 2023 Mubarak wishes and messages, Eid ul-Fitr 2023 Greetings, Happy Eid 2023 images and wallpapers, Eid ul-Fitr 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Eid Mubarak Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Eid Mubarak 2023 Wishes & Eid al-Fitr 1444 AH Images: Send These Greetings, Shayari, Happy Eid HD Photos, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers To Your Loved Ones.

Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by Muslims worldwide, Eid ul-Fitr is a commemoration of successfully completing the month-long fasting during Ramadan, abstaining from various vices, and focusing on learning and spreading the messages of the Holy Quran. The celebration of Eid, like most Islamic festivals, is dependent on the sighting of the moon. Traditionally, moon sighting for Eid occurs in the Middle East first and is then celebrated in India and neighbouring countries the following day. And that's exactly how it happened, with the moon sighting in India occurring on April 21.

As we celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, here are some Eid 2023 Mubarak wishes and messages, Eid ul-Fitr 2023 greetings, Happy Eid 2023 images and wallpapers, Eid ul-Fitr 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Eid Mubarak Facebook status pictures that you can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Mubarak! May Allah Fulfill All Your Dreams and Hopes.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid al-Fitr Mubarak! Sending All My Love and Good Wishes to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Mubarak! May the Blessings of Allah Be With You and Your Family Forever and Always.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Eid Day! May Allah Bless Your Life and Fulfill All Your Wishes and Duas.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Mubarak to You and Your Family! May the Blessings of Allah Be With You Always and May All Your Prayers Be Answered.

In addition to sharing these Eid Greetings, Eid ul-Fitr celebrations also involve making sheer korma, biryani, sevaiyaa, and various other delicious delicacies. People often invite family and friends for a feast and celebrate this joyous occasion as a community. Dressing up in new clothes and gifting younger people in the family some money or other items as Eidi is also a popular practice. We hope Eid 2023 brings with it all the love, light and happiness to you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

