Eid is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn to sunset fasting of Ramadan. This year, it will be observed on Tuesday, May 3. Eid ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr is also known as the feasting of breaking the fast. According to the Islamic calendar, it falls on the first day of Shawwal. According to the Gregorian calendar, it does not fall on the same day always, because the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on the sighting of a new moon by local religious authorities. As you celebrate Eid al Fitr 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. From Mutton Yakhni Pulao to Ande Ka Mesub, 5 Delicacies To Make Your Eid Special.

According to the tradition, Eid al Fitr begins at sunset on the night of the first sighting of the crescent moon. When the moon is not observed immediately after the 29th day of the previous lunar month, then the Eid is celebrated the following day. People wish each other on this day by saying Eid Mubarak and sending Eid Mubarak messages to their friends and family. Here are beautiful messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them, Eid Mubarak, with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Has Mercy on Us and Forgives Us for All Our Past Wrong Doings. May He Help Us Be Better Human Beings. Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Peace, Happiness and Prosperity! May Your Eid ul-Fitr Be Blissful and Bright.

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Teachings of Allah and His Prophet Be Your Companion Throughout Your Life. May This Eid ul-Fitr Bring Prosperity and Happiness to You and Your Family!

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Blessed Occasion of Devotion and Sacrifice, May Allah Bless You With All You Desire For. Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Year Ahead Be Fruitful and Happy for Your Home, Your Family and Especially for You. Eid Mubarak.

Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Greetings: Send Eid Mubarak Messages, Wishes & HD Pics To Celebrate the Eid

Eid Mubarak means blessed Eid. After month-long dawn to sunset fasting, Muslims celebrate this day by decorating their homes and preparing special dishes to enjoy with family. In countries with large Muslim populations, it is a public holiday. The rituals and practices of the festival differ from region to region. Here are beautiful messages saying Eid Mubarak that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Eid Mubarak everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2022 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).