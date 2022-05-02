The occasion of Eid ul-Fitr also known as Feast of Breaking the Fast falls in Shawwal, the month of the Hijr Calendar. The festival of Eid is celebrated after the moon for Shawwal is sighted, which is marked as Chaand Raat in Islam. Eid al-Fitr 2022 in India will begin on the evening of Monday, 2nd May and culminate on 3rd May. To make sure that you have a joyous and Happy Eid celebration we have curated WhatsApp stickers, SMS, wishes, greetings and quotes below. You can download Eid Mubarak 2022 WhatsApp stickers from Play Store online. Here is the download link. And you can download Eid Mubarak quotes, Eid Mubarak GIF images, Eid wishes, Eid al-Fitr 2022 GIF greetings, Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2022 wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes and a lot more below.

Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak Wishes

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Messages (File Image)

Facebook Post Reads: May Allah Flood Your Life With Love and Happiness on This Occasion, Your Heart With Care and Your Mind With Wisdom, Wishing You Eid al-Fitr Mubarak.

Greetings For Eid ul-Fitr 2022

Eid ul-Fitr Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Eid Cheer and Laugh With All Your Heart. Count Your Blessings From Allah and Appreciate the Good in the World. Eid Mubarak From My Family to Yours.

Eid ul-Fitr HD Pictures

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Messages (File Image)

Quote Reads: Wishing You Peace, Happiness and Prosperity! May Your Eid ul-Fitr Be Blissful and Bright.

Eid 2022 Sayings

Chaand Raat Mubarak 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Issbaar Jab Eid Ka Chaand Nazar Aye, Duwa Rahegi Ki Aap Salamat Rahe Aur Aapke Parivar Mey Dher Sari Khushiya Aur Raunak Aye, Insha Allah. Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak.

Happy Eid ul-Fitr Texts

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Wallpaper (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Today I Pray That Happiness Be at Your Door, May It Knock Early and Stay Late & Leave the Gift of Allah’s Peace, Love & Good Health Behind. Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak GIF Images

Eid al-Fitr GIF Messages

