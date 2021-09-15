Engineers Day is the annual commemoration that celebrates all the engineers across the country for all that they do. From building our country to dedicatedly working towards a better and more advanced future, engineers play a key role in every realm. Engineers Day is celebrated on September 15 every year in India. As we prepare to celebrate Engineers Day 2021, people are sure to share Happy Engineers' Day wishes and messages, Engineers' Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Engineers' Day marks the birth anniversary of one of India's most celebrated engineers - Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. He played a crucial role in shaping fundamental development changes in India and promoting education and engineering as a stream in India. To remember his contributions to building our country, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Engineers Day every year. India has more than 1.5 million engineers every year, and they are known to be one of the most important parts of our workforce.

From the rigorous four-year course to the additional training that makes a commendable engineer, these professionals silently face various struggles and challenges. The celebration of Engineer's Day gives the perfect opportunity to celebrate just that. And as we prepare to celebrate Engineer's Day 2021, here are some Happy Engineer's Day wishes and messages, Engineer's Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We build the world (Civil Engineer), We build the magic world (Computer Engineer), We connect the world (Electronics & Communication Engineer), We are the powers of the world (Electrical Engineer), We move the world (Mechanical Engineer). PROUD TO B AN ENGINEER.

WhatsApp Message Reads: 4 yrs, 40 subjects, 400 experiments, 4000 assignments, 40000 hours, A normal human CANNOT do it. Those superheroes are called ‘ENGINEERING STUDENTS’. Happy Engineer’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Everybody Says Engineering Is So Easy That It Is Just Like Walking in a Park, but Only Engineers Know That the Park Is Called Jurassic Park! Happy Engineers’ Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: At Its Heart, Engineering Is About Using Science To Find Creative, Practical Solutions. It Is A Noble Profession. Happy Engineers’ Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Engineers Are Persons Who Discover the World by Their Pen and Brain! Happy Engineers’ Day

How to Download Engineers' Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Engineers' Day WhatsApp Stickers online from the Play Store online. HERE is the download link.

People also take this opportunity to reconnect with friends from their engineering college and share funny memes and jokes. We hope that you do your bit to give importance to the engineers in your life this Engineer's Day and celebrate them! Happy Engineer's Day 2021!

