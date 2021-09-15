Happy Engineer's Day 2021! Every year September 15 is celebrated as Engineer's Day in India and the day would be incomplete without funny memes and jokes. Whether you have a mechanical engineer friend or an electrical engineer one, they will tell you about the innumerable hilarious posts that are dedicated to them. This day celebrates the birthday of a great engineer of India and Bharat Ratna holder Visvesvaraya. He was one of the greatest engineers of India. He is said to have created the modern India and to have given it new look. He has made extraordinary contribution in the field of engineering, which hardly anyone can forget. Visvesvaraya has a big hand in making the dams and bridges of many rivers built across the country a success. In the year 1968, the date of birth of Dr. Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was declared as "Engineer's Day" by the Government of India. Engineers Day 2021 in India: Know Date, History and Significance of Day Honouring M. Visvesvaraya, Respected Indian Civil Engineer.

On September, 15 1860, Visvesvaraya was born in Kolar district of Mysore (Karnataka). Engineers are considered to be a major contributor to the development of the country. Engineers Day is celebrated in more than 10 countries of the world. Although Engineers Day is celebrated on different days in all countries and everyone has a different belief. So to celebrate the day we have some of the funniest memes and jokes.

Engineers Day in India is celebrated in the memory of the great engineer Mokshamundam Visvesvaraya who is considered one of the most top engineers of India. Jokes and memes aside, it is believed that he created modern India and has made a special contribution to the development of India and that is why we wish you a very happy Engineers day.

