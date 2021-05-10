The European Union, also called as EU, is a vital part of the world and is a significant patron to the global economy. The EU was made by the coming together of various countries and their unity is celebrated every year as Europe Day. Europe Day is a day celebrating unity and peace in Europe celebrated on May 5 by the Council of Europe and on May 9 by the European Union.

When is Europe Day 2021?

Every year, Europe Day is celebrated on May 9 by the EU. In 2021, it falls on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Council of Europe commemorates this day on May 5.

Why is Europe Day Important?

Robert Schuman proposed the idea to form new political cooperation to make the idea of war unthinkable between European nations. Europe day is also known as the Schuman Declaration. His idea proposed the pooling of French and West German coal and steel industries. This proposal by Schuman led to the creation of the European Coal and Steel Community. This proposal is considered to be the beginning of the EU.

How is Europe Day Celebrated?

To celebrate Europe Day, the Europen institutions open their doors to the public, allowing citizens to visit the places where day-to-day decisions are made. Local EU offices also organise a variety of activities and events for all ages.

Each year hundreds and thousands of people take part in debates, talks, concerts and other activities to mark the EU day and raise awareness about the EU. In 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration will mostly take place online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2021 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).