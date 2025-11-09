Mumbai, November 9: WhatsApp has launched third-party chat integration in the European region. With this new feature, users can send and receive messages with people not directly on WhatsApp. The third-party chat integration by WhatsApp marks a major step towards cross-platform communication and compliance with EU interoperability regulations. It allows users to chat with others using different applications, enhancing the overall messaging experience.

The Meta-owned platform has now given users in the EU complete freedom to connect securely with other applications beyond WhatsApp. The instant messaging platform has started rolling out the new update via Android beta version 2.25.33.8. Here’s how the third-party integration will benefit users across the European region. OpenAI Confident AI Will Make ‘Significant Discoveries’ by 2028 and Beyond, Says Current Systems Can Outperform Even Smartest Humans.

WhatsApp Launches Third-Party Chat Integration in EU; Here's What It Brings

WhatsApp's third-party chats can be enabled by going to the Settings > Account > Third-Party chats, according to WABetaInfo in its report. It has been launched as an optional feature that maintains end-to-end encryption while allowing users to enjoy cross-platform communication. At present, the new WhatsApp feature only supports the BirdyChat application. However, in the future, third-party chat support will be extended to more apps, provided they meet WhatsApp’s strict security and encryption standards.

With third-party chats enabled, WhatsApp allows users to share text, videos, photos, documents, and voice messages with other applications, while offering customisation options for inbox layout and notifications. The WhatsApp third-party chat feature does not currently support stickers, disappearing messages, or status updates. Meta’s platform has rolled out this update in compliance with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires platforms to enable interoperability and offer greater user choice. Google Maps India AI Update: Google Rolls Out Gemini-Powered Upgrade With Smarter Navigation, Safety Alerts and Other India-First Features.

The report mentioned that users blocked on WhatsApp could potentially reach out through third-party apps, depending on each app’s individual policies; however, privacy protection on the platform will remain a top priority. WhatsApp has also introduced third-party chat support for iOS users in the EU.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

