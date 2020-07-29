National Father-in-Law Day is observed on July 30 every year in the United States. They play a unique role in any person's life. While fathers-in-law arrive in the latter part of any individual's life, they can or cannot play a significant role in your growth as a spouse. People celebrate the day by giving them greeting cards and flowers as a token of their love. Some also celebrate the day by arranging family get-togethers to recognise their contribution to their life. They plan a vital role of a father often directing during stumbling blocks in life. They bond well with grandchildren and become great friends with them.

There are various theories on how the day began. One of the mysterious ones says that one jealous father-in-law started the day to ensure the relationship is also celebrated like most other family bindings are. In-laws are highly regarded by the British monarchs and the day was initiated to recognise them. In the 1840s, Europeans monarchs, Christian IX of Denmark and Nicholas I of Montenegro become known as the Fathers-in-Law of Europe as all their children married foreign princes and princesses.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, if you are not able to visit your father-in-law, then you can send them a card. But, if they live with you, you can celebrate the day baking a cake for them. Or you can also get them a statch of cards or maybe join them in watching a football game. We wish all amazing fathers-in-law out there a great day!

