Father's Day celebration is almost around the corner and thus, millions of people are currently gearing up for the celebration. Fathers are an integral part of our life. They make several sacrifices for our betterment and well-being. And to pay respect to them for their sacrifices and to shower love, Father's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of June every year in several parts of the globe. Especially, countries like the United States of America, the United Kingdom, India among others celebrate Father's Day in the month of June.

While in other parts of the world Father's Day is celebrated on various dates, mostly in the month of April, May, and June. Father's Day celebration should be filled with joy and laughter; however, celebrating the special day during the time of pandemic is a little difficult but the celebration should not be lesser. Going out is not an option now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but people can still celebrate the day with utmost joy at the comfort of their home to make their dad feel special. This year, Father's Day will be observed on June 20, Sunday.

But people who cannot step out of their house because of coronavirus-induced lockdown or if they are staying far away from their father can celebrate the day virtually or by planning some virtual events. There are innumerous options for celebrating Father's Day 2021 virtually.

Send a Heartfelt Email

Yes, if you are unable to give him a letter or card in person then you can surely send him an E-Card or a gratitude note via email.

Set Up Cooking Date

If your dad is a foodie then buy him some new kitchen appliances and set up a virtual cooking date so that he can display his culinary skills.

Plan for a Virtual Movie Date

Well, plan for virtual movie night. There are several free streaming apps available online. Select a timeless classic and watch a movie together while munching some popcorns.

Take a Virtual Tour

Most of the countries have banned travelling due to the COVID-19 pandemic; thus, take your dad for a virtual tour to any of his favourite places.

Throw a Party via Zoom

Send a Zoom invitation to all the close family members of your dad and join a call with him when the family members log in.

Hope these above-mentioned virtual Father's Day celebration ideas will help you to plan something special for your dad for this upcoming Father's Day 2021. Here's wishing all of you a very Happy Father's Day 2021.

