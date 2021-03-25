Feast of the Annunciation is the annual commemoration of the visit of the archangel Gabriel to the Virgin Mary, during which he informed her that she would be the mother of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, Also known as Solemnity of the Annunciation or Lady Day, this observance is an important event for all Christians and is celebrated on March 25 every year. The history of the Feast of the Annunciation and its significance for people across the world is recognised and further amplified by people celebrating the Feast of the Annunciation. As we prep for the Feast of the Annunciation 2021, here is everything you need to know about this observance.

Date of Feast of the Annunciation 2021

While the date of the Feast of the Annunciation has always remained constant, on March 25, there are some exceptions to this. In the Roman Catholic Church, if the celebration of the Feast of the Annunciation coincides with the Easter Triduum, then it is transferred to the first suitable day during Eastertide.

History of Feast of the Annunciation

The Feast of the Annunciation has been celebrated since the fourth or fifth century and mentions of the feast can be found in a canon, of the Council of Toledo in 656, in another of the Council of Constantinople "in Trullo" in 692, etc. From its earliest mention, the Solemnity of the Annunciation has been celebrated on March 25.

The celebration of the Feast of the Annunciation is close to Vernal Equinox, just as Christmas is close to the winter solstice. Due to this, the Feast of the Annunciation was considered as one of the four ‘Quarter Day’ in the medieval and early modern days. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Feast of the Annunciation 2021!

