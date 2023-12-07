The Feast of the Immaculate Conception is a Christian celebration that honours the belief in the immaculate conception of the Virgin Mary. The day is observed in various Christian denominations, particularly in the Catholic Church, on December 8 each year. Also known as the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception or Immaculate Conception Day, the day celebrates the sinless lifespan and Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, nine months before the feast of the Nativity of Mary, celebrated on September 8. The Feast of the Immaculate Conception is one of the most important Marian feasts in the liturgical calendar of the Roman Catholic Church, celebrated worldwide. Scroll down to learn more about the Feast of the Immaculate Conception in this article. Advent 2023 Start and End Dates: Know History, Significance and Traditions Related to the Season Observed in Most Christian Denominations.

Feast of the Immaculate Conception 2023 Date

Feast of the Immaculate Conception 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, December 8.

Know About the Feast of the Immaculate Conception

The Feast of the Immaculate Conception celebrates the purity and holiness of Mary and the unique role she plays in the Christian faith as the mother of Jesus Christ. The day emphasises the idea that Mary was chosen by God to help in the process of the Incarnation of Jesus. On this day, Catholics around the world attend special church services, including Masses dedicated to the Immaculate Conception. Christians read prayers and hymns to honour Mother Mary. In some places, processions, parades, fireworks, and cultural festivities are held in honour of the Blessed Virgin Mary and is generally considered a Family Day.

As per beliefs, the Immaculate Conception refers to the belief that Mary, the mother of Jesus, was conceived without original sin. This doctrine asserts that from the moment of her conception in her mother Anne's womb, Mary was preserved by divine grace, making her free from the stain of original sin that all humans inherit. This belief does not refer to the conception of Jesus (the Virgin Birth), which is a separate theological doctrine.

