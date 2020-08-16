New Delhi, August 16: In view of upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi and Moharram amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has banned placing of idols of Lord Ganesh and tazia in public places, and procession. In its order, the DDMA said people should be encouraged to observe Ganesh Chaturthi and Moharram at their houses due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22. Muharram, this year, is likely to begin from August 20. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Indian Railways to Run 'Ganpati Special Trains' Between Gujarat, Maharashtra; Know Timings And Booking Details Here.

"During Ganesh Chaturthi festival, no idol of Lord Ganesh shall be set up in the tent, pandal or in a public place, nor any kind of permission shall be granted for procession. Similarly, no permission shall be granted for procession or tazia during Moharram festival," the DDMA order read. Tazia, which means mourning, is a replica of the tomb of Husain, the martyred grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Ganesh Puja 2020 Celebration at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: From Online Ganpati Idols to Puja On Video Call, Here's How Devotees, Murtikars And Others Are Gearing Up For The Festival.

Community celebrations are not permitted as large gatherings are not allowed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier today, the Delhi government prohibited idol immersion in public places, large congregations and community celebrations on Ganesh Chaturthi this year. According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), a fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed on the violators.

According to the 'Unlock 3' guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, “religious functions and other large congregations such as Ganesh Pooja and immersion procession are not permitted" and the same should be ensured, the DPCC directed municipal corporations and district magistrates.

