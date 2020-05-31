Ganga Dussehra 2020 Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Messages, Instagram Stories And SMS to Share on the Auspicious Day

Ganga Dussehra 2020 wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ganga Dussehra, also known as Gangavataran, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the avatarana or descent of River Ganges. It is believed that on this day Holy River Ganges descended from heaven to Earth. Ganga Dussehra falls on Dashami (10th day) of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. Ganga Dussehra 2020 falls on June 1. The festival is celebrated for ten days which continues for nine days preceding this holy day. As we observe Ganga Dussehra 2020, we bring to you wishes in Hindi and English to send your friends and family. Our list of messages includes, Ganga Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS and wishes. You can also share these Ganga Dussehra Hindi wishes as WhatsApp status and Instagram stories. Ganga Dussehra 2020: Benefits of Ganga Jal That Can Bring in Good Luck! From Ganga Mantra to Puja Vidhi, 4 Ways This Auspicious Festival Will Fill Your Life With Positivity.

On Ganga Dussehra, devotees take a dip in the holy waters of Ganga to get rid of the sins that they may have committed. They also seen Moksha or Salvation from the cycle of birth, death and rebirth. Devotees also take part in participate in charitable activities by reaching out to those in need. And by doing good Karma, they seek the blessings of the river Goddess. The day generally witnesses large scale festivities in various northern regions of India. However, this year some celebrations have been curtailed due to the current lockdown. Meanwhile, you can send these wishes and messages to celebrate the day. Ganga Dussehra 2020 Date and Significance: Know History and Celebrations of Gangavataran or Ganga Dashara

Ganga Dussehra 2020 wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganga Dussehra “O Ganga! You Immediately Destroy All Sins and Miseries. You Bestow the Ultimate Happiness and the Supreme Liberation, for You Are the Ultimate Shelter.” Happy Ganga Dussehra 2020

Ganga Dussehra 2020 Hindi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Har Din Aapke Jeewan Mein Le Aaye Sukh, Shanti Aur Samadhan Shraddha Ka Roop, Ganga Maiya Ko Aaj Tahe Dil Se Pranaam. Happy Ganga Dussehra 2020

Ganga Dussehra Hindi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganga Dussehra Ke ISS Pawan Parv Pa Aap Aur Aapke Parivaar Par Ganga Maiya Ki Aseem Kripa Bani Rahe. Ganga Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

Ganga Dussehra Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Aap Sabhi Ko Ganga Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Happy Ganga Dussehra 2020 Hindi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Before the Golden Sun Rises, Let Me Decorate Each of the Rays With Success and Happiness to You and Your Family. Happy Ganga Dussehra.

Ganga Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings too. You can download Ganga Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your loved ones. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Ganga Dussehra!