Ganga Dussehra is an annual Hindu occasion that celebrates the avatarana (descent) of the Ganges. This annual occasion dedicated to River Ganga is also known as Gangavataran, which means the descent of the Ganga. Ganga Dussehra falls during Dashami Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar month Jyeshtha, which falls in month of May or June in the Gregorian calendar. Ganga Dussehra 2025 falls on Thursday, June 5, 2025. As per religious beliefs, it is believed by Hindus that the holy river Ganges descended from heaven to earth on this day. The celebrations of Ganga Dussehra last ten days, including the nine days preceding this holy day. Here's the Ganga Dussehra 2025 date, Gangavataran timings, Dashami tithi, rituals and significance. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Ganga Dussehra 2025 Date

Ganga Dussehra 2025 falls on Thursday, June 5, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Dashami Tithi begins at 11:54 PM on June 04 and ends at 02:15 AM on Jun 06.

Ganga Dussehra Rituals

On Ganga Dussehra, devotees worship Goddess Ganga and take a bath in the Ganges.

Taking a bath in the Ganges and offering charity or on the day of Ganga Dussehra, is considered highly auspicious.

Taking a dip in the river on Ganga Dussehra Day can purge all types of sins.

It is believed to bring the devotee to a state of purification and also heal any physical ailments he may have.

In Sanskrit, dasha means ten and hara means destroy; thus, bathing in the river during these ten days is believed to rid the person of ten sins or, alternatively, ten lifetimes of sins.

On the same day, the river Yamuna is also worshipped and kite-flying events are organized.

Devotees take a holy dip in the Yamuna at places like Mathura, Vrindavan, and Bateshwar, and give offerings of watermelon and cucumber.

Ganga Dussehra Significance

Ganga Dussehra is dedicated to Goddess Ganga and is celebrated with great devotion. This day is commemorated as the day when Ganga was descended to the Earth to accomplish her mission to purge the cursed souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors. Before coming to the Earth, the Goddess Ganga was residing in the Kamandal of Lord Brahma and along with her, the Goddess Ganga brought the purity of heaven to the Earth. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

The festival of Ganga Dussehra is observed by Hindus, especially in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and West Bengal, where the river flows. Haridwar, Varanasi, Garhmukteshwar, Rishikesh, Allahabad, and Patna are the main locations of the celebrations, where devotees gather at the banks of the Ganges and perform aartis (a religious ritual in which a light lamp is moved clockwise circularly in front of a deity as a part of prayer) to the river.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).