Gangaur or Gauri Tritiya is a religious Hindu festival celebrated enthusiastically in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. It is observed in the first month of the Hindu calendar- Chaitra falls in March-April. The Gangaur festival honours the divine love shared between Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Not only in Rajasthan, the colorful festival is observed with joy in other states such as Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Bengal. The vibrant Gangaur 2024 will be celebrated this year on Thursday, April 11. As the vibrant festival approaches, we have curated a list of amazing Rajasthani songs to make your Gangaur 2024 celebrations merrier.

A similar festival, 'Chaitra Gauri Vrat', is celebrated on the same day in Maharashtra and Karnataka. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, a variation of this festival is observed, called Saubhagya Gauri Vratam. Here's a look at how Gangaur is celebrated and the list of traditional songs you would love to groove to during Gangaur 2024.

Gangaur Celebration &Traditional Songs

The Gangaur festival is celebrated in Rajasthan every year from the first day of the Chaitra month, culminating on the 18th day. A traditional procession is taken out in Jaipur, led by old palanquins, chariots, bullock carts, and folk artist performances. This procession has to pass through various areas of the city. The main ghat to celebrate this festival is Gangaur Ghat, located on the banks of Lake Pichola in Udaipur.

Women celebrate this festival with great devotion and enthusiasm, praying to Goddess Parvati for a bountiful spring full of harvest and marital harmony. They also seek blessings for their husbands, praying for their excellent health and long life. Happy Gangaur Teej: Images, HD Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, Wishes and SMS To Send on Gauri Tritiya.

During the festival, women wear traditional clothes and jewellery, sing and dance, and make beautiful clay idols of the goddess. On the festival's last day, the idols are immersed in water. To amp up your festival preparations, we have compiled a list of the top 5 Gangaur 2024 songs to get you in the Rajasthani spirit.

1. Ghani Khamma 2

2. Khelan do Gangour

3. Pujan Do Gangaur

4. Ghudlo Ghoomela Ji Ghoomela

5. Naina Ra Lobhi

Gangaur songs possess the essence of Rajasthan's age-old folk traditions. Every folk song has a potent way of expression deeply rooted in the history and culture of communities, which has been preserved over the years. The festival is a significant cultural event that exhibits the wealthy traditions and customs of Rajasthan. We wish you all a very Happy Gangaur 2024!

