Gangaur is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated in several parts of India, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and the Braj and Bundelkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh. The day is dedicated to Goddess Gauri, a manifestation of Parvati, the consort of Lord Shiva and is primarily celebrated by women. The name 'Gangaur' is derived from two words, ‘Gan’ meaning Lord Shiva and ‘Gaur’ meaning Goddess Gauri or Parvati. The festival usually falls in March or April, during the Hindu month of Chaitra, the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival commences on the first day of Chaitra, according to Purnimant School, and continues for 18 days. Gangaur 2024 will be celebrated this year on April 11, 2024, i.e. Thursday. Gangaur Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Status, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Wallpapers and SMS for Famous Festival in Rajasthan.

A variation of the same festival, known as Chaitra Gauri Vrat, is observed on the same day in the states of Maharashtra and northern Karnataka. Another variation, Saubhagya Gauri Vratam, is observed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In this article, learn more about the Gangaur 2024 date, rituals, significance, and celebrations related to this day. Happy Gangaur Teej Greetings: Images, HD Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, Gauri Puja Wishes and SMS To Send on Gauri Tritiya.

What is the Date of Gangaur 2024?

As per the Hindu traditional calendar, the festival of Gangaur 2024 will be celebrated on April 11, 2024, i.e., Thursday.

What are the Auspicious Timings of Gangaur 2024?

The Tritiya Tithi Begins at 05:32 PM on April 10 and ends at 03:03 PM on April 11, 2024

What are the Rituals of Gangaur?

Devotees should wake up early in the morning, bathe, and wear clean clothes. Gangaur rituals involve a series of traditional practices carried out throughout the festival. One of the central rituals of Gangaur is the preparation of clay idols of Gauri (an incarnation of Goddess Parvati) and Lord Shiva. The people adorn the idols with flowers, incense, and various offerings and chant hymns and mantras to seek the blessings of the divine couple. Another important ritual is the decoration of ‘ghudlias’ or small earthen pots. Married women observe a fast during Gangaur for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

How is Gangaur Celebrated in India?

During Gangaur, married women pray for their husband's well-being, longevity, and prosperity, while unmarried women pray for a good husband. The festival lasts for around 18 days and culminates with spring's arrival and the harvesting season's onset.

Women dress up beautifully in traditional attire, adorn their hands with intricate henna designs, and worship idols of Goddess Gauri. Unmarried girls also pray to Gauri for a good partner. Gangaur is a religious festival and a social occasion for women to come together, sing traditional songs, and exchange gifts and sweets.

