Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021! The festival dedicated to Bappa is here and although the festival of Ganeshotsav is celebrated all over the country, it is in Maharashtra that this festival is celebrated with the greatest pomp and fervour. During this festival celebrated from Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi, everyone is drenched in the devotion of Ganesha and the echo of Ganpati Bappa Morya is heard everywhere. Along with the public pandals, devotees install the idols of Lord Ganesha in their homes and offer special prayers to him for ten days.

If you want to invite your friends and loved ones to your home, you can send these beautiful e-invitation cards through Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter.

Ganpati Invitation Card Format in Marathi

Ganesh Chaturthi Invitation Card Format in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ganpati Darshan Invitation Card Format With Message in Marathi

Ganpati Darshan Invitation Card Format (File Image)

Ganpati Darshan Invitation Card in Marathi

Ganpati invitation in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Invitation Card Messages in English

Ganpati Darshan Invite Message Reads: To a Close Friend, Sending Ganpati Invitation Message For the Festival in the Ganesh Temple. Join Me in the Festive Celebrations To Seek Blessings of Prosperity From the God. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Invite Message Reads: It’s Again the Time of the Year To Celebrate the Lord Ganesha’s Birthday. We Are Inviting All Friends From Far and Near To Come and Join the Celebration. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021!

If you are installing Ganpati Bappa in your house on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, make the celebration merrier by inviting people to your house or participate in the virtual Ganeshotsav by sending an e-invitation.

