Good Friday is considered a very holy day for Christianity. It is believed that on this day Lord Jesus Christ gave up his life. People who follow Christianity celebrate this day as Black Day or Black Friday. In some places, people mourn on this day. Good Friday is often observed only in the month of April. On this day, people of Christianity take a vow to walk on the path of reverence, love, truth and faith. Many people express their grief by wearing black clothes on this day. Good Friday is considered a government holiday in many parts of India. On Good Friday, some people fast and remember Jesus Christ by choosing a cross in the church and play wooden rattles instead of ringing the bell in the churches. Good Friday 2022 Date, Meaning, Rituals, Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day That Marks the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

In the year 2022, Good Friday will be observed on April 15. It is believed that on the day of Good Friday, Lord Jesus was crucified after suffering physical tortures. It is written in the Bible that about 2 thousand years ago in the Galilee province of Jerusalem, Jesus used to preach non-violence to the people. The people there were getting influenced by his teachings and started believing in God. The religious leaders did not like this thing. Pilate had the right to punish anyone. The religious leaders and fanatics found Jesus guilty before Pilate and Jesus was charged with treason with contempt of religion. As a punishment, Pilate decreed the death penalty for Jesus Christ on the cruise. Before the death penalty, Jesus Christ was subject to physical torture several times. He was killed with whips. Thorns were pricked. Nails were hit in hands and feet. After that he was hanged on the cross. As we observe Good Friday 2022, we bring to you a list of you HD Images, quotes by Jesus and WhatsApp messages and SMS you can share on the day:

Good Friday (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this Good Friday We Start it With Fasting & Prayers So that We can Bring God’s Mercy & Forgiveness to All Mankind Let’s Pray together.

Good Friday (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Arise, Shine; for Thy Light is Come, and the Glory of the Lord has Risen Upon Thee. For, Behold, the Darkness shall Cover the Earth, and Gross Darkness the People: but the Lord Shall Arise Upon Thee, and His Glory Shall Be Seen Upon Thee. – Isaiah 60:1-2

Good Friday (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Friday, a Day for Some to Remember our Saviour Who Died on the Cross for Us.

Good Friday (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Faith You Have in God Brings Unimpeded Peace, Joy and Happiness to Your Heart. Have a Divine Good Friday.

Good Friday (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Friday is Observed Because it Reminds Us that we Matter to the Great Lord. Have a Divine Good Friday.

On Good Friday all the followers remember Lord Jesus in the church. A special prayer is organized in the church on Good Friday. People kiss the cross which is considered to be a symbol of Jesus Christ. On this day people who believe in Christianity go to church to pray to the Lord. Those who do not keep fast, on this day they eat simple food (without meat). During the fast, people return to spiritual life and ask for forgiveness from the Lord Jesus Christ for the bad deeds they have done.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).