Diwali 2020 is approaching us, and the festival stands more important than ever. In the middle of a pandemic, families across the country will light a diya (earthen lamp) of hope that everyone remains safe and the coming year we can celebrate all the festivals like we always have been. But for this year, Diwali celebration will also go virtual, and you can invite your friends and family members to your Lakshmi and Ganesh Pujan online. To make Deepavali celebration even more special, we bring you Diwali 2020 invitation card in Hindi. Send these invitation messages, images and greetings through WhatsApp for a virtual Deepavali celebration.

Diwali 2020 is on November 14, and the auspicious tithi and shubh muhurat for Laxmi and Ganesh Puja at home falls on the same day. To invite your friends and family for a virtual Deepavali puja, dinner, cocktails and more, send them Diwali 2020 invitation card in Hindi. All you need to do, is download these Deepavali images and send them across through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms to for a virtual invitation so that you can celebrate the festival of lights with an equal thrill at home.

Diwali 2020 Invitation Card in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

हमारे साथ दीपावली का जश्न मानाने के लिए और इस दिन को खुबसूरत बनाने के लिए आपका स्वागत है, दिवाली मुबारक हो!

तारीख-

Diwali 2020 Invitation Card (Photo Credits: File Image)

रोशनी के त्योहार खुशी का उत्सव बन जाता है -वो केवल इसलिए की आप आमंत्रित होते हो.

तारीख-

Diwali Invitation Card (Photo Credits: File Image)

एक दोस्त जो मेरे दिल में क़ीमती है वो आप है, मैं उत्तेजित महसूस करूँगा अगर आप मेरे साथ इस विशेस अवसर के जसं में सामिल होंगे

तारीख-

We hope that the above Diwali 2020 greetings and invitation card formats will help you to invite your friends and family for a virtual celebration. It is a joyous festival. While most of us are away from our near ones, we can still make the festival time memorable by celebrating it virtually, so that all of us remain safe, while still enjoying the festival.

