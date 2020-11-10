Happy Diwali 2020! The festival of lights is one of the most awaited times of the year as it is marked all over the country in equal enthusiasm. Diwali is a celebration which is marked in numerous ways in different parts of the country. The essentially five-day festival begins with Vasu Baras and ends with Bhau Beej in Maharashtra. Vasu Baras, also called as Govatsa Dwadashi is the first day of Diwali celebrated in Maharashtrian culture and honours or worships the cows or cattle animals. This year while Choti Diwali will be celebrated on November 14, the first day in some states will be marked on November 12, the day of Vasu Baras. Ahead of this festive and first day of Diwali, let us understand, the history, significance and the legends associated with Kamdhenu cow. In here, we also give you the detailed date and shubh muhurat for Vasu Baras puja. Choti Diwali 2020 Wishes & Narak Chaturdashi HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Messages, GIFs And SMS to Family and Friends.

Vasu Baras 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Vasu Baras or Govatsa Dwadashi falls on the 12th day of Krishna Paksha of the month of Ashwin. In the year 2020 Vasu Baras falls on Thursday, 12 November. The Shubh Muhurat as per drikpanchang is between 05:29 to 08:07PM. The Dwadashi Tithi will begin at 12:40 AM on November 12 and end at 09:30 PM.

History, Significance and Legends of Kamdhenu and Nandini

The celebration and worship of cows at the start of Diwali is linked to the famous legend of Samudra Manthan. As per the legend, gods and demons were churning the ocean for nectar when a cow called Kamdhenu emerged from the ocean. This divine cow, a resident in Heaven is said to have all capacity to fulfill ones grants and desires. It came into the possession of Sage Vasista. On the day of Vasu Baras, there is an emission of happiness from the cow in form of Vishnu. Those worshipping cows can absorb these frequencies emitted by Vishnu through his manifestation of a cow. Easy Vasu Baras 2020 Rangoli Designs: Beautiful Vasubaras Rangoli Images of Cow and Calf to Celebrate Govatsa Dwadashi, Day 1 of Diwali in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Another legend narrates the story of Nandini, the holy cow. Nandini is similarly said to fulfill all wishes of the devotees. So worshipping cows on this day is symbolic of worshipping the divine.

In many Hindu temples, a cow is situated near the deity of the God. They are worshipped as holy mothers who provide nourishment to mankind. Many women keep a fast on Vasu Baras day and pray for the well-being of their children. Kamdhenu denotes purity, sacrifice and motherly nature which supports and sustains a human life. So on the first day of Diwali people seek her blessings and pray for good health of their family members. It is said that if cow is pleased, she can grant her owner's wishes and desires. So farmers typically feed their cattle with fresh grass. Some people abstain from eating wheat and milk products on the day. It is also believed that if a couple who are unable to conceive children should observe fast on this day and will be blessed with children.

